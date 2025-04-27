LAFC vs. St. Louis CITY SC: Full Match Highlights: Denis Bouanga Brace!
April 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #lafc #stlouiscity
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 27, 2025
- St. Louis CITY SC Earns 2-2 Draw on the Road against LAFC - St. Louis City SC
- FC Dallas Rallies Past Inter Miami 4-3, Extends Road Unbeaten Streak - FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF Falls at Home against FC Dallas - Inter Miami CF
- Berhalter banger, Vite brace: 'Caps stay top of MLS - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United's Eight-Game Unbeaten Streak Ends After Loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Minnesota United FC
- Minnesota United FC Statement - Minnesota United FC
- Colorado Rapids Earn Second Clean Sheet of the Season in 3-0 Win over Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- Kévin Denkey Bags a Brace as FC Cincinnati Defeat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 to Cap Perfect April - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Extend Home Unbeaten Run to Three with 1-1 Draw Against Seattle - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Draws 1-1 with the Colorado Rapids Saturday Night at Dick's Sporting Good Park - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Hosts St. Louis City SC at BMO Stadium on April 27
- LAFC Signs Free Agent Midfielder Ryan Raposo
- LAFC Acquires Frankie Amaya on Loan from Liga MX Club Toluca FC
- LAFC Comes from Behind to Tie Portland on the Road
- LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo to Step Down at End of Season