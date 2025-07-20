LAFC vs. LA Galaxy: Full Match Highlights: 6 Goal El Tráfico DRAMATIC FINISH
July 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2025
- LAFC Extends Unbeaten Streak with 3-3 Draw vs. LA Galaxy at Bmo Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-3 Come-From-Behind Draw Against LAFC at BMO Stadium on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Timbers Score Stoppage-Time Equalizer in 1-1 Draw Against Minnesota United FC - Portland Timbers
- Minnesota United Settles for a 1-1 Draw with the Portland Timbers - Minnesota United FC
- San Diego FC Earns 1-1 Draw with Vancouver Whitecaps at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- 'Caps Stay Within One Point Of Top Spot In The West, With A Game In Hand - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Extends Unbeaten Streak with 3-3 Draw vs. LA Galaxy at Bmo Stadium
- LAFC Set for Rivalry Clash with LA Galaxy Presented by Strauss at BMO Stadium on Saturday Night
- LAFC, LA Galaxy, San Jose, and Sac Republic Unified Teams to Compete in First MLS Special Olympics Unified Tournament in Socal
- LAFC Wins Third Straight with 1-0 Victory in Minnesota
- Lafc Looks for Third Straight Win against Minnesota United on Wednesday