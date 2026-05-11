LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo FC: Full Match Highlights: Sunday Night Soccer 5-Goal Thriller!
Published on May 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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- LAFC Suffers 4-1 Defeat to Houston Dynamo - Los Angeles FC
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