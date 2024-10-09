LAFC Forward David Martínez Selected to 2024 22 Under 22 Presented by BODYARMOR

October 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Major League Soccer announced today that forward David Martínez has been selected to the 2024 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR class highlighting the best young international and domestic players across the league. The 18-year-old Venezuelan international is 19th on the list. The 2024 22 Under 22 players were voted on by an expert panel of MLS coaches, general managers, sporting directors, MLS Season Pass talent, and select media.

Martínez becomes the seventh LAFC player selected to the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list since 2018. LAFC has produced 10 MLS 22 Under 22 selections (seven players).

Martínez joined LAFC as part of Major League Soccer's U22 initiative in February 2024 from Venezuelan side Monagas SC. He made his LAFC debut coming off the bench on March 2 vs. Real Salt Lake at America First Field. This season, Martínez has made 15 regular-season appearances (three starts) registering four goals and one assist in 363 minutes. He became the second-youngest player to score for LAFC in a regular-season game when he found the back of the net on March 30 against Colorado, and he is the youngest player in LAFC history to register an assist. Martínez is the first LAFC player 18 years of age or younger to register at least five goal contributions in a single season.

Martínez has played for the Venezuela U-17 and U-20 Youth National Teams and made his Senior National Team debut at 17 for Venezuela in 2023.

HISTORY OF LAFC SELECTIONS IN MLS 22-UNDER-22

2024: David Martínez (19)

2022: Kwadwo Opoku (9)

2021: Brian Rodríguez (4)

2020: Brian Rodríguez (2)

2019: Brian Rodríguez (4), Diego Rossi (1)

2018: Eduard Atuesta (16), Andre Horta (13), Latif Blessing (11), Diego Rossi (3)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.