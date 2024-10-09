MLS Announces Calendar of 2024-25 Offseason Roster Building Events

October 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Major League Soccer today announced the full calendar of offseason roster building events, highlighted by the MLS Expansion Draft on Wednesday, December 11, free agency opening on Thursday, December 12, and the 2025 MLS SuperDraft on Friday, December 20.

Expansion club San Diego FC, which prepares to begin MLS play next season, will have the opportunity to select up to five current MLS players to strengthen their inaugural roster during the MLS Expansion Draft. The club also holds the first overall selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. In the most recent Expansion Draft (2022), St. Louis CITY SC selected Nicholas Gioacchini and Indiana Vassilev, who both played key roles in the club topping the Western Conference standings in their debut season.

The full calendar for offseason roster building events and dates are detailed below.

Wednesday, November 27 - Club Deadline to Exercise Options and Submit Bona Fide Offers* (10 a.m. PT)

MLS clubs must submit to the MLS League Office, in writing, all Bona Fide offers, which players will have their options exercised, and which players will not have their options exercised. Clubs in the Conference Finals are required to submit all Bona Fide offers on the day after their final match of the postseason.

Losing Conference Final clubs must submit exercise option decisions and all Bona Fide offers to the MLS League Office on the day after their final match of the postseason.

Clubs competing in the 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi must submit exercise option decisions and all Bona Fide offers to the MLS League Office on December 8.

All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs.

*Excludes Conference Final Participants

Monday, December 9 - Half-Day Trade window (6 a.m. PT - 10 a.m. PT)

Following a three-month roster freeze, MLS clubs may begin adjusting their rosters by conducting trades with other MLS teams during a half-day trade window.

All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs.

Wednesday, December 11 - Saturday, December 14 - MLS College Showcase

The fifth edition of the MLS College Showcase will take place from Dec. 11-14 in San Diego, Calif. The closed-door event will give technical staffs from every MLS club an opportunity to scout top collegiate prospects in the nation, including players with remaining NCAA eligibility.

Wednesday, December 11 - MLS Expansion Draft (TBD)

San Diego FC may select up to five players from the eligible player list.

The list of players eligible for selection in the MLS Expansion Draft will be released by MLS Communications on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Expansion Draft Rules & Procedures

Thursday, December 12 - Free Agency Opens (10 a.m. PT)

Clubs may engage with players, other than their own, that are eligible for Free Agency.

Free Agency eligible players are out-of-contract and option-declined players who are at least 24 years old and who have completed a minimum of five service years

Free Agency Rules & Procedures

MLS Communications will make the complete list of Free Agents available on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Thursday, December 12 - End-of-Year Waivers (2 p.m. PT)

The End-of-Year Waivers process is conducted in reverse order of 2024 season finish, considering postseason performance. Expansion club San Diego FC get the 30th pick, the final selection in each round.

Eligible for selection are players who do not meet the minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency.

End-of-Year Waivers Rules & Procedures

The list of players eligible for the End-of-Year Waivers will be released by MLS Communications on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Friday, December 13 - Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 (10 a.m. PT)

The Re-Entry Process (Stage 1 and Stage 2) is conducted in reverse order of 2024 season finish, considering postseason performance.

Eligible Players include those who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a BFO from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft. The MLS Cup presented by Audi champions will get the 29th pick, and expansion club San Diego FC will have the 30th.

MLS Re-Entry Process Rules

The list of players eligible for selection in the Re-Entry Process - Stage 1 will be released by MLS Communications on Friday, Dec. 13.

Thursday, December 19 - Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 (10 a.m. PT)

The Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 is conducted in the same order as Stage 1 and consists of MLS players who were not selected in the Stage 1.

Not all unselected Stage 1 players will be available for selection as players may re-sign with their previous club between stages or may opt out of the process.

MLS Re-Entry Process Rules

The list of players eligible for selection in the Re-Entry Process - Stage 2 will be released by MLS Communications on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Friday, December 20 - 2025 MLS SuperDraft (TBD)

The 2025 MLS SuperDraft will consist of three rounds of player selection. The MLS SuperDraft order is set by taking the reverse order of the club standings at the end of each MLS season, taking postseason performance into account, with new expansion club San Diego FC holding the top selection in each round.

