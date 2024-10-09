Revolution's Esmir Bajraktarević and Peyton Miller Named to MLS 22 Under 22 Presented by BODYARMOR

October 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević and defender Peyton Miller have been named to the MLS 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR, a list of the top 22 players in MLS under the age of 22 - as voted by on by an expert panel consisting of select MLS staff and MLS Season Pass talent.

Bajraktarević and Miller, both products of the Revolution's esteemed pro player pathway, established themselves as first-team contributors in 2024. Bajraktarević, 19, ranks No. 10 on the annual list. Miller, 16, came on strong in the second half of the season after making his MLS debut on July 17, landing at No. 22 as the second-youngest player on the list. The Revolution are one of five MLS clubs represented on the list by multiple players. CLICK HERE for the full 2024 MLS 22 Under 22 class.

ESMIR BAJRAKTAREVIĆ

No. 10 - 2024 MLS 22 Under 22

In three MLS seasons, owns 44 league appearances, with 27 starts, with three goals and three assists.

Signed as the ninth Homegrown Player in Revolution history on May 23, 2022, after joining the Revolution Academy in 2021.

First graduate of the Revolution Academy's residency program to ascend to the first team roster.

In 2024, owns four goals and seven assists across all competitions, including a team-best four helpers in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Collected senior team appearances for the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina, debuting for the latter on Sept. 7, 2024 in UEFA Nations League A play.

PEYTON MILLER

No. 22 - 2024 MLS 22 Under 22

In first MLS season, has made 10 appearances and eight starts, with one assist.

Became the second-youngest player in club history to appear in MLS, and only the second to debut before age 17.

Recorded first MLS assist on Sept. 18 against CF Montréal, the eighth-youngest MLS player to collect an assist.

Connecticut native joined Academy's residency program in 2021 and led the Under-15s with 25 goals in 28 games during the 2021-22 season.

Selected to represent the U.S. Under-20 National Team for a pair of friendlies this month against Chile in preparation for the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

Bajraktarević has excelled as a key contributor in New England's attack in the 19-year-old's third MLS season. The Homegrown Player, born in Appleton, Wis., owns three goals and three assists over 28 MLS games and 21 starts, all new career bests. Two of Bajraktarević's three goals scored in MLS play were game-winning tallies, while his 28 appearances were second most on the first team in 2024. Across all competitions in 2024, Bajraktarević has recorded four goals and seven assists, including a team-high four helpers in six Concacaf Champions Cup outings.

On the international stage, Bajraktarević has collected two caps for the Bosnia and Herzegovina Men's National Team, and one for the United States, all in 2024. Last month, Bajraktarević made his senior debut for Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sept. 7 in UEFA Nations League A play against the Netherlands, marking the occasion with an assist off the bench. Bajraktarević, who holds Bosnian heritage through his parents, earned his second call-up this week for a pair of UEFA Nations League A matches against Germany and Hungary.

Miller, also a Revolution Academy product and beneficiary of the Academy's residency program, is only the second Revolution player to debut in MLS before his 17th birthday. 16-year-old collected his first minutes on July 17 at Philadelphia. Three days later, Miller became the second-youngest player in club history to start an MLS match. The outside back logged his first MLS assist on Sept. 18 in a 2-2 draw versus CF Montréal, becoming the eighth-youngest player in league history to set up a goal. A native of Unionville, Conn., Miller made an additional three appearances, all starts, in Leagues Cup 2024.

With the U.S. Youth National Team program, Miller has been a regular member of the boys' U-17, U-16, and U-15 squads in recent years. Last week, Miller earned his first selection to the United States Under-20 National Team as it prepares for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup with two friendlies against Chile.

The Revolution are on the road on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Columbus Crew for the penultimate match of the regular season. Watch the 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Lower.com Field on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.