New York Red Bulls Midfielder Daniel Edelman Selected No. 11 Overall on 2024 MLS 22 Under 22 Pres. by BODYARMOR

October 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls midfielder and Warren, N.J. native Daniel Edelman has been selected No. 11 overall on the 2024 MLS 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list, the league announced today.

Edelman, 21, is in his third season with the Red Bulls after joining the club in December 2021 from New York Red Bulls II. Edelman has made 81 appearances across all competitions for the Red Bulls, including 69 in MLS play. The midfielder has made 29 MLS appearances this season, where he as recorded two assists. The homegrown player also captained the club for the first time on September 21 against Atlanta United FC.

The Warren, N.J. native moves up 10 spots in this year's 22 under 22 list after ranking No. 21 in 2023. Edelman has set new single season career-highs in games played (29), games started (27), minutes played (2,360), and assists (2) this season. He also participated in a United States U-23 Olympic team training camp in March of 2024.

Edelman and the Red Bulls will be back in action of Saturday, October 19 at Red Bull Arena for their last regular season match of the 2024 MLS season and for Fan Appreciation Night, as they take on the Columbus Crew. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish, and New York Red Bulls Radio in English on the New York Red Bulls app and NewYorkRedBulls.com.

