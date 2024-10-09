Revolution Team Analyst William Johnson Earns First Call-Up to U.S. Power Soccer National Team

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution team analyst William Johnson has been named to the United States Power Soccer National Team roster for an upcoming training camp at Ability360 in Phoenix, Arizona from October 13-17. Johnson is one of two first-time call-ups included in Head Coach Tracy Mayer's 12-player roster. The camp will serve as preparation for the 2025 American Power Football Confederation (APFC) Copa America to be held in Uruguay.

Johnson currently plays for the NEP Wildcats of the United States Power Soccer Association's Premier conference, his third season with the club. The Medfield, Mass. native previously featured for the PRHC Chariots out of Boston for seven seasons. The 24-year-old graduated in 2022 from Colby College, where he studied Computer Science and served as the student manager of the Men's Soccer varsity program.

The U.S. Power Soccer National Team are two-time FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup champions, winning the first two competitions in 2007 and 2011 before earning a runner-up finish in 2017 and third place in 2023. The U.S. is also two-time APFC Copa America champions, claiming the 2014 and 2019 tournament titles. Overall, the U.S. Power Soccer National Team has a record of 36-4-3 since beginning play in 2007.

WILLIAM JOHNSON

Medfield, Mass.

Winger for Boston-based Power Soccer team NEP Wildcats in the United States Power Soccer Association's Premier conference.

Member of the Revolution's team analytics department, providing data-driven insight for the club's coaching and technical staff.

Graduated with a degree in Computer Science from Colby College in 2022, where he served as the student manager for the Men's Soccer Team.

Son of Tripp and Heidi Johnson, youngest of three children with older siblings Matt and Abby.

