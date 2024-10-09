Midfielder Brian Gutiérrez, Goalkeeper Chris Brady Named to 2024 22 Under 22 Presented by BODYARMOR Class

October 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC Homegrown Players Brian Gutiérrez and Chris Brady were named to the 2024 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR class, the League announced today.

Gutiérrez was ranked fourth and Brady was ranked at No. 13, marking the second straight year both players were named to the annual list and the third consecutive year in which a Fire player was voted into the top five. Brady is once again the only goalkeeper recognized on this year's list, while Gutiérrez was ranked in the top five for a second consecutive year. Additionally, the Fire were one of just five MLS clubs to have multiple players named to the exclusive list in 2024.

Highlighting the top players across the League under the age of 22, the players were voted on by an expert panel of MLS coaches, general managers, sporting directors, MLS Season Pass Talent, and select media.

Gutiérrez, 21, has scored six goals for the Fire in 2024, marking a career-high in a single season for the Chicago native. Overall, Gutiérrez has recorded nine goal contributions (six goals, three assists) in 31 appearances (25 starts) for the Fire this season, which ranks tied as the second-most in a single season for the young midfielder. Additionally, after scoring his 10th career goal for the Fire earlier this season, Gutiérrez tied Harry Shipp for the most goals by a Homegrown Player in Club history.

In his second season as the starting goalkeeper for the First Team, Brady, 20, has made 32 appearances (32 starts) for the Fire, missing only one match due to international duty. Brady became the fourth goalkeeper to record 50 or more career starts with the Fire, joining Jon Busch, Sean Johnson, and Ring of Fire member and goalkeeper coach, Zach Thornton. His 104 saves so far in 2024 are also a career-high for the Naperville, Ill. native, making him the first goalkeeper to register 100 or more saves in a single season for the Fire since Johnson did so in 2012. Additionally, Brady became the winningest Homegrown goalkeeper in Fire history on June 1, recording three saves in the 2-1 victory against the LA Galaxy to surpass Gaga Slonina and notch his 14th win with the Fire.

Gutiérrez and Brady were two of five Homegrown Players promoted from the Chicago Fire Academy at the start of the 2020 MLS season, signing their first professional contracts at 16 years old. Gutiérrez has played in 119 matches (79 starts) since 2020, becoming the second Homegrown Player in Club history to appear in 100 or more matches earlier this season, while Brady has appeared in 63 matches (63 starts) across the last three seasons for the Fire.

Chicago will close out the 2024 MLS regular season on Decision Day when the Fire hosts Nashville SC at 5:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Soldier Field. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass and transmitted locally in English (WLS 890 AM) and in Spanish (WRTO 1200 AM).

