FC Cincinnati Celebrates Successful Hell Is Real Blood Drive in Partnership with Hoxworth Blood Center, Collects over 24,000 Donations

October 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

This August, the second annual Hell Is Real Blood Drive took place encouraging fans of FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew to donate blood across Ohio at participating Hoxworth locations. This partnership between FCC, The Crew, Hoxworth Blood Center and Ohio Health led to 24,000+ donations this summer, over 7,000 more than last year's drive!

The drive brought together the fan bases through their mutual passion for the Hell is Real derby, a matchup that takes place any time FC Cincinnati takes on Columbus Crew. This summer FCC took the crown in the rivalry, winning 3-1 at Lower.com Field and securing a nil-nil draw at TQL Stadium.

"FC Cincinnati are proud to have been able to bring fans together again for such a worthy cause," said Kate Solomon, SVP Youth & Community Engagement and Executive Director of FC Cincinnati Foundation. "Building awareness around this critical need along with growing the number of donors is a win for both our local communities and those across Ohio. Thank you to all the fans and staff who participated throughout the month of August."

"Hoxworth is always proud to partner with FC Cincinnati. For this year's Hell is Real drive, FCC fans brought the same enthusiasm to support their community through blood donation as they do to the pitch," said Caroline R. Alquist, MD, PhD, F(ACHI), Co-Chair and CEO, Hoxworth Blood Center. "Thank you to all those who contributed to this great cause."

Hoxworth operates seven Neighborhood Donor Centers in the Tri-State area. For more information and to schedule at a blood center or participating blood drive, visit hoxworth.org

"It's a great testament to supporters of our clubs, as well as our cities, that Columbus and Cincinnati combined for more than 24,000 registered donors in this year's competition," said Josh Glessing, Chief of Strategy & Corporate Development at Haslam Sports Group. "By surpassing last year's total by more than 7,000 donors, we continue to show how the beautiful game goes far beyond the pitch. With the help of partners like OhioHealth, the American Red Cross and our supporters, many lives will be saved throughout the State of Ohio through our shared passions."

