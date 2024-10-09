FC Cincinnati Players Compete for Their Countries in FIFA October International Window

October 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Three players representing the Orange and Blue will represent their countries during the FIFA October International Window.

Here's the schedule for each player and their country.

UNITED STATES: FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson

Thursday, October 10 vs Panama: 9 p.m. ET (Friendly - Q2 Stadium; Austin, Texas)

Tuesday, October 15 at Mexico: 10:30 p.m. ET (Friendly - Estadio Akron; Zapopan, Mexico)

Miles Robinson was one of 25 players named to the U.S. Men's National Team October Training Camp for the first camp and the first two friendly matches under new USMNT Mauricio Pochettino.

The Stars and Stripes will take on Panama at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 10 followed by the first friendly in Mexico since 2012 on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Chivas Guadalajara's Estadio Akron.

The match against Panama will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock and Futbol de Primera Radio. The Mexico-USA match will be broadcast on TNT, Max and Futbol de Primera Radio.

ZIMBABWE: FC Cincinnati defender Teenage Hadebe

Thursday, October 10 vs Namibia: 9 a.m. ET (2025 AFCON Qualifier - Orlando Stadium; Johannesburg, South Africa)

Monday, October 14 vs Namibia: 12 p.m. ET (2025 AFCON Qualifier - Orlando Stadium; Johannesburg, South Africa)

Teenage Hadebe and The Warriors continue qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Zimbabwe will play two Group J matches, both against Namibia, on Thursday, Oct. 10 and Monday, Oct. 14.

Both matches for Zimbabwe will take place at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

VENEZUELA: FC Cincinnati 2 midfielder Yair Ramos

Thursday, October 10 vs Argentina: 5 p.m. ET (2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Estadio Monumental; Maturín, Venezuela)

Tuesday, October 15 at Paraguay: 7 p.m. ET (2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Estadio Defensores del Chaco; Asunción, Paraguay)

FC Cincinnati 2 midfielder Yair Ramos earned a call-up for the Venezuelan National Team ahead of two CONMEBOL qualifying matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The first comes against 2022 FIFA World Cup winners Argentina on October 10 at Estadio Monumental in Maturín, Venezuela followed by a road match against Paraguay on October 15 in Asunción.

