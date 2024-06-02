LAFC Defeats FC Dallas 1-0 to Extend Seven-Game Winning Streak in All Competitions

June 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) won its seventh consecutive game in all competitions and kept a sixth straight clean sheet, defeating FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday night at BMO Stadium. Denis Bouanga scored the game's only goal in the 74th minute for his fourth goal in the last four games.

With the victory, the Black & Gold move into sole possession of second place in the Western Conference with a 9-4-3 record for 30 points. LAFC continues to be the best team at home in MLS this season, collecting 23 of a possible 27 points with a 7-0-2 record at BMO Stadium.

LAFC has now recorded six consecutive shutouts in all competitions and five straight in MLS play, extending its club record shutout streak to 480 minutes in MLS play and 575 minutes in all competitions.

LAFC's goal came in the 74th minute, when Mateusz Bogusz collected a pass near the center of the park and played a through ball into the path of Bouanga, who raced in behind the Dallas defense before slotting his shot home. Bouanga now has 10 goals in MLS this season, five of which are game-winners, leaving him one game-winning goal shy of equaling his career-high of six from last season.

LAFC returns to action with a trip to Florida to face Orlando City on June 15 (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, 980 AM La Mera La Mera).

NEWS & NOTES

With tonight's win, LAFC has now won seven straight games in all competitions and five straight in the league.

LAFC is the fourth team in MLS this season to reach 30 points, joining Inter Miami, FC Cincinnati and Real Salt Lake.

With five straight shutouts, Hugo Lloris has now tied his career-high for consecutive club shutouts, having registered five for Ligue 1 side Lyon in 2010 and five for Tottenham Hotspur in 2017.

LAFC's shutout streak of 575 minutes in all competitions and 480 minutes in MLS play are both club records. The club has recorded six shutouts in its last six games in all competitions after recording just two in its first 12 games this year.

Jesús Murillo came on as a second-half substitute to make the 100th regular-season appearance of his MLS career, all of which have come with LAFC.

Denis Bouanga, who led MLS with 20 goals last season, is the sixth player to reach double figures in league goals this season.

Bouanga has four goals and three assists during LAFC's current five-game MLS winning streak.

Of Bouanga's 10 goals this season, eight have been scored at home, where he also has all five of his assists this year.

LAFC is 8-0-1 this season when Bouanga has a goal or an assist.

Bouanga leads MLS with 85 shots this season. He has at least two shots in each game this season and has a shot on target in every game this season with the exception of the loss at Minnesota on March 16.

Mateusz Bogusz was credited with an assist on Bouanga's goal and he now has either a goal or an assist in all five games during LAFC's current five-game MLS winning streak. He has three goals and two assists in that time, giving him six goals and three assists on the season.

Bogusz, who has already eclipsed his goal tally from 2023, is now one assist shy of equaling his total of four from last season.

