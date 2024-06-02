Columbus Crew Blanked by C.F. Pachuca, 3-0
June 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew lost 3-0 against C.F. Pachuca on Saturday night in the final of the Concacaf Champions Cup at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.
The Black & Gold played in their first Concacaf Champions Cup final in Club history.
Tonight's match marked the second international final in Crew franchise history (2021 Campeones Cup: 2-0 W, vs. Cruz Azul, Sept. 29, 2021).
Columbus became only the second MLS side to advance to the Final after defeating a LIGA MX club in the Semifinals since 2008-2009.
The Crew finished the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup 3-1-3 and improved to 13-9-8 overall in tournament history.
The Crew were awarded the Fair Play award, accepted on behalf of the Club by midfielder and captain Darlington Nagbe.
Forward Diego Rossi finished this campaign with three goals in seven Concacaf Champions Cup matches, tying for second in most goals scored for the Crew in the tournament since 2008/09.
Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte earned the Best Goalkeeper award, registering one clean sheet, and 30 saves in seven appearances.
The Crew return to MLS action against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Friday, June 14 [7:30 p.m. ET MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at NYCFC
MLS Regular Season
Friday, June 14, 7:30 p.m. ET, Yankee Stadium (Bronx, NY)
TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 2, 2024
- Atlanta United Falls 3-2 to Charlotte FC - Atlanta United FC
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Triumphs in 5-Goal Thriller against Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
- Nimfasha Berchimas Invited to U-19 USMYNT Training Camp - Charlotte FC
- Ariel Lassiter Called up by Costa Rica - Club de Foot Montreal
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Atlanta United FC - Charlotte FC
- Moments of Matchday 18 - MLS
- Columbus Crew Blanked by C.F. Pachuca, 3-0 - Columbus Crew SC
- Damir Kreilach Scores Late Winner As 'caps Win Second Straight - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Defeats FC Dallas 1-0 to Extend Seven-Game Winning Streak in All Competitions - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Play to 2-2 Draw Against Houston Dynamo FC at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Rapids Surrender Stoppage Time Goal, Fall to Vancouver 2-1 - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn 2-2 Draw at Portland Timbers - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Dallas Falls to Los Angeles FC 1-0 - FC Dallas
- Chicago Fire FC Defeats LA Galaxy 2-1 at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-1 to Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Earns 100th Club Win Since 2017 - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Blanked by C.F. Pachuca, 3-0
- Voting Opens Today for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target
- Columbus Crew-Nashville SC Match to Kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 3
- Columbus Crew Prepare for "Clash for the Continent" at C.F. Pachuca in Concacaf Champions Cup Final
- Columbus Crew Director of Scouting and Player Recruitment Neil McGuinness Named LAFC's Technical Director