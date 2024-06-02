Columbus Crew Blanked by C.F. Pachuca, 3-0

June 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew lost 3-0 against C.F. Pachuca on Saturday night in the final of the Concacaf Champions Cup at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.

The Black & Gold played in their first Concacaf Champions Cup final in Club history.

Tonight's match marked the second international final in Crew franchise history (2021 Campeones Cup: 2-0 W, vs. Cruz Azul, Sept. 29, 2021).

Columbus became only the second MLS side to advance to the Final after defeating a LIGA MX club in the Semifinals since 2008-2009.

The Crew finished the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup 3-1-3 and improved to 13-9-8 overall in tournament history.

The Crew were awarded the Fair Play award, accepted on behalf of the Club by midfielder and captain Darlington Nagbe.

Forward Diego Rossi finished this campaign with three goals in seven Concacaf Champions Cup matches, tying for second in most goals scored for the Crew in the tournament since 2008/09.

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte earned the Best Goalkeeper award, registering one clean sheet, and 30 saves in seven appearances.

The Crew return to MLS action against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Friday, June 14 [7:30 p.m. ET MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at NYCFC

MLS Regular Season

Friday, June 14, 7:30 p.m. ET, Yankee Stadium (Bronx, NY)

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

