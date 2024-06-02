Houston Dynamo FC Earn 2-2 Draw at Portland Timbers

June 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland, Ore. - Houston Dynamo FC earned a 2-2 draw versus the Portland Timbers at Providence Park tonight behind goals from forward Sebastian Kowalczyk and midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla.

Houston took the lead in the ninth minute when a loose ball from a Héctor Herrera corner delivery fell to the feet of Kowalczyk, and the Polish international poked the ball home for his third goal of the season. Kowalczyk has now found the scoresheet in back-to-back matches after capping Houston's 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.

Portland equalized in the 37th minute on a counterattack that saw Jonathan Rodríguez find Felipe Mora in the six-yard box, who hit the ball into the back of the net.

The Dynamo retook the lead in the 50th minute when Herrera turned his body to thread a ball to midfielder Carrasquilla. The Panamanian international wasted no time, running onto the ball and slotting it inside the far post for his first goal of the season. Carrasquilla scored in Houston's last visit to Portland in Houston's victory on Decision Day last season.

The Timbers managed an equalizer in the 76th minute when a set piece delivery from Evander found the head of Nathan Fogaca, who nodded the ball into the left side of the net.

The action got started early, as defender Micael went up to meet a corner delivery from Herrera in the third minute, but his strong header was blocked by a Timbers defender.

Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell was called into action in the 44th minute, diving to bat away a shot from Dario Zuparic outside of the box. The veteran goalkeeper, who made his third consecutive start in relief of an injured Steve Clark, tied current general manager Pat Onstad's single-match club record with 10 saves in the previous match.

In the 69th minute, Carrasquilla crossed a ball from the right side to Amine Bassi, but the forward's shot was blocked by a Timbers defender just outside of the six-yard box.

Houston thought they had taken the lead in the 83rd minute when Kowalczyk found the back of the net again, however, VAR official Michael Radchuk deemed forward Aliyu Ibrahim to be in an offside position in buildup play upon further review.

Tarbell came up with two big saves in stoppage time to help keep the match tied.

After the June international break, the Dynamo travel to face Atlanta United FC on Saturday, June 15, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

---

Portland Timbers (5-7-5, 20 pts.) 2-2 Houston Dynamo FC (6-6-4, 22 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 16

Providence Park - Portland, Oregon

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Portland Timbers 1 1 2

Houston Dynamo FC 1 1 2

HOU: Sebastian Kowalczyk 3 (unassisted) 9'

POR: Felipe Mora 8 (Jonathan Rodríguez 3) 37'

HOU: Coco Carrasquilla 1 (Hector Herrera 2) 50'

HOU: Nathan Fogaca 1 (Evander 6) 76'

LINEUPS:

Portland Timbers: Maxime Crépeau; Claudio Bravo (Miguel Araujo 62'), Dario Zuparic, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera; Cristhian Paredes (David Ayala 62'), Diego Chará (Nathan Fogaca 75'), Jonathan Rodríguez; Evander, Santiago Moreno (Erik Williamson 82'), Felipe Mora (Antony 46')

Unused substitutes: Eric Miller, Zac McGraw, Dairon Asprilla, James Pantemis

Total shots: 15 (Jonathan Rodriguez 4); Shots on goal: 4 (four players tied with 1); Fouls: 19 (Diego Chara 3); Offside: 1 (Jonathan Rodriguez); Corner kicks: 7; Saves: 1 (Maxime Crepeau)

Houston Dynamo FC: Andrew Tarbell; Daniel Steres, Micael, Ethan Bartlow, Franco Escobar (Griffin Dorsey 87'); Artur, Héctor Herrera, Adalberto Carrasquilla; Amine Bassi (Brooklyn Raines 87'), Sebastian Kowalczyk (Erik Sviatchenko 94'), Latif Blessing (Aliyu Ibrahim 57')

Unused substitutes: Brad Smith, Sebastian Ferreira, Tate Schmitt, Jefferson Valverde, Xavier Valdez

Total shots: 7 (Amine Bassi 3); Shots on goal: 3 (three players tied with 1); Fouls: 12 (Franco Esobar and Micael tied with 2); Offside: 5 (Coco Carrasquilla and Aliyu Ibrahim tied with 2); Corner kicks: 8; Saves: 1 (Andrew Tarbell)

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Franco Escobar (caution; foul) 26'

HOU: Amine Bassi (caution; time wasting) 52'

HOU: Héctor Herrera (caution; dissent) 53'

POR: Dario Zuparic (caution; foul) 67'

POR: Evander (caution; dissent) 71'

POR: Diego Chara (caution; foul) 72'

HOU: Micael (caution; foul) 76'

POR: Erik Williamson (caution; foul) 82'

HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; foul) 95'

HOU: Brooklyn Raines (other) 97'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Guido Gonzalez Jr.

Assistant: Nick Uranga

Assistant: Jeffrey Greeson

Fourth Official: Calin Radosav

VAR: Michael Radchuk

Weather: 67 degrees, cloudy

