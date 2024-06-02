Minnesota United Earns 100th Club Win Since 2017

June 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota United FC secured three points at home after defeating Sporting Kansas City for the second time this season with a final score of 3-1.

16' - Minnesota defender Devin Padelford was cautioned after he committed a foul on SKC forward Alenis Vargas outside of the 18-yard box. Memo Rodriguez took the free kick, but did not challenge goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair as it went over the bar.

22' - Minnesota United nearly scored the opening goal after Sang Bin Jeong connected with a pass from Devin Padelford near the penalty spot, however it was a quick save by SKC's Tim Melia when Sang Bin's header bounced towards the goalkeeper's hands.

33' - MNUFC forward Tani Oluwaseyi headed in a cross from Bongokuhle Hlongwane to score the first goal of the night after the Loons managed to block a pass from Sporting Kansas City as they attempted to clear the ball following a MNUFC free kick.

42' - Defender DJ Taylor was substituted off following an apparent leg injury. Defender Joseph Rosales entered the game in place of Taylor.

50' - Hlongwane fired a long-range shot towards the goal but was unable to put it past Melia to score the second goal of the night.

52' - Oluwaseyi's header was blocked by defender Robert Castellanos after Rosales outran defender Dany Rosero on the left wing and put in a cross into the box.

61' - Rosales forced a turnover in the MNUFC defending third, making a quick run before sending a thru-ball towards Oluwaseyi. The forward then took the ball down the right side of SKC's box, striking a shot that curled just wide of the far post.

67' - MNUFC scored their second goal of the match when defender Devin Padelford threw the ball in towards Oluwaseyi who got around Rosero and passed the ball into the path of midfielder Robin Lod who made the run into the box and kicked it past goalkeeper Tim Melia after it was slightly deflected by Castellanos.

83' - MNUFC scored their third goal of the match after midfielder Will Trapp played the ball towards Sang Bin whose cross ball was headed away by defender Jake Davis towards defender Kervin Arriaga who volleyed it towards goal past Melia.

85' - SKC scored its first and only goal of the match. Forward Johnny Russell picked up the ball at midfield after a mistouch from midfielder Hassani Dotson and made a run towards goal, firing a shot five yards outside the 18-yard box, curling past St. Clair.

GOAL SUMMARY

1-0 MIN - Tani Oluwaseyi (Bongokuhle Hlongwane) - 33'

2-0 MIN - Robin Lod (Tani Oluwaseyi) - 67'

3-0 MIN - Kervin Arriaga (unassisted) - 83'

3-1 SKC - Johnny Russell (unassisted) - 85'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Devin Padelford (caution) - 16'

MIN - Carlos Harvey (caution) - 25'

SKC - Nemanja Radoja (caution) - 32'

MIN - Tani Oluwaseyi (caution) - 64'

NOTABLE STATS

100 - MNUFC captured the club's 100th win across all competitions since expanding into MLS in the 2017 season.

11 - Minnesota United has scored in 11 consecutive home games.

7 - Forward Tani Oluwaseyi scored his seventh goal of the season and recorded his fourth assist. He has 11 goal contributions in the 2024 MLS Regular Season.

14 - Midfielder Robin Lod has 15 goal contributions in the 2024 MLS Regular Season with five goals and 10 assists. Lod has contributed to goals in his last 7 home games in the MLS (3 goals, 4 assists).

9 - Minnesota United has scored nine goals via substitutes, the most by any team in MLS this season.

ATTENDANCE: 19,738

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Tani Oluwaseyi

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Devin Padelford, Miguel Tapias, Michael Boxall ©, Kervin Arriaga, DJ Taylor; M Wil Trapp, Carlos Harvey, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Sang Bin Jeong; F Tani Oluwaseyi

Bench: GK Clint Irwin; D Zarek Valentin, Joseph Rosales, Victor Eriksson; M Robin Lod, Hassani Dotson; F Teemu Pukki, Jordan Adebayo-Smith

Sporting Kansas City XI: GK Tim Melia; Zorhan Bassong, Robert Castellanos, Dany Rosero, Jake Davis; M Memo Rodriguez, Nemanja Radoja ©,Felipe Hernández; F Marinas Tzionis, Willy Agada, Vargas

Bench: GK John Pulskamp; D Andreu Fontàs, Robert Voloder, Tim Leibold; F Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Daniel Sallói, Khiry Shelton, Stephen Afrifa

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. FC DALLAS

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

06.08.2024 | MLS 2024 Regular Season | Matchday 19

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

Takeaways from the match...

"I was really pleased with the completeness of the performance, aside from the way in which we finished the game. There are obvious frustrations there, but I would say that is as close to a complete performance as I think we had in the sense that it justifies a lot of what I've been talking about. We don't need a huge percentage of possession to be really dangerous, to create a lot of good chances to really feel like we controlled the game which was undoubtedly the case for a large majority, bar the inevitable period in the end where they almost have to throw their kitchen sink at it. I was really pleased, it was a really nice way for us to round off what has been a really tough week and also send the internationals off in good spirits and that means that when that group gets back together in a couple of weeks time. Fingers crossed we put ourselves in a good position next week but it means when we get back together we can really attack the table which is a big thing."

On Caden Clark's injury...

"It was an innocuous one that surfaced in training yesterday and he has just felt over the course of the day that he was not in a position to play or I did not want to risk him. He was probably 50-50, I did not want to take the chance that we would end up losing a sub in the first half because I knew it would be one of those games where we really needed to make five subs as the game went on. It is unfortunate that it is a set of circumstances that has led to DJ [Taylor] getting injured because obviously he was not due to start and almost for good reason given his output over the last couple of games so It is a real shame that set of circumstances has conspired to put us in a difficult position there but that is collateral damage of a really tough week I suppose."

On what things he notices that lead to big moments...

"We notice things in a big way because they are a big part of what we try and do. They sit behind what we do in a very genuine strategic way. There is really pleasing [things] about each of those goals that would maybe go unnoticed to those who perhaps have not watched us an awful lot this year. I'm pleased that we are starting to see everything everything we are trying to add game after game sort of slowly come into fruition and I would even say that on the back of the two games that we played away this week, there has always been a relatively constructive take, there always feels like that we added something that we can build on and in a couple of those moments today we saw us execute them at a really high level."

On the method of rewarding players for executing game plans well...

"It is a combination of both [watching film and one-on-one's] we spend a lot of time in the video room, not for long periods of time but I'm big on making sure that you catch the plays doing things well so they feel that they've got rewards for a body of work that sits behind it, an action or a period of play, then it is really important they see that so we tend to take that approach more than constant corrections, trying to catch the players doing the things we want them to do and make sure that they hear about it which is a big part of my philosophy as a coach also what our coaching staff is really good at, very communicative, very open with the players. We are in a really good place in that sense."

On what he was looking for from the right wingback position...

"We were disappointed with how we were able to execute that both in Colorado and LA. To an extent, we need a certain amount of control, a certain number of passes, you need to be well connected as a team in order to get the wing backs where you want them. Today we were and you could almost feel that from the opening stages of the game, that we went into our rhythm very quickly. We find both DJ [Taylor] and Dev [Devin Padelford] in some really good positions and that continued with Sang Bin [Jeong] and then latterly Joe [Joseph Rosales], maybe a touch more conservatively with Joe towards the end but generally we were able to really hurt them on the switch of play which is a big part of what we try to do."

On how the players have quickly adapted with him as a new coach...

"It is hard, it is not that easy, in the sense, but what makes a difference is that we are working with the strengths of the players at all times. My philosophy is to start with their strengths and to show the system of play from that step, and that makes the job much easier and for me the players can feel it on the field. I will not ask them to do something that they are not comfortable with. That is my philosophy and up until this point it has worked, but it is definitely not any easy process. For me there are always difficulties and it costs me every day to develop a style and to develop the players."

On coming into the league what does he think of Johnny Russell and him scoring...

"Yes, I actually think they have a good set of front players. I think that is unquestionable there for which he is one and it all appears to me that they will inevitably become good because they have a lot of qualities on top of the pitch. I remember prior to the first game we did a really big piece on how we would stop their individual forwards. Johnny Russell is one and in some senses he is a very good player in this league but he will score goals in largely, the same way he will create often so we obviously have a very specific plan as to how we will deal with him, but of course he is a very good player, very good in front of goal. It is not always as easy as it might seem on the PowerPoint presentation to the players unfortunately."

On his thoughts of the first half lacking a little and if he had to get on the players...

"Yes, I don't think we blew anyone away in the first half but if you knew full well what we were trying to do you felt like we were executing the plans with good level and to an extent it would only be us that could cost us the game in that sense. So I wanted to make sure that after we went one ahead in the game that we didn't become too passive with the ball and we didn't stop attacking. We continued to try and take the space in behind and they gave it to us. In the second half, we started relatively well and I don't think for too long a period we looked passive which is a big thing for us. I would say or be it not a spectacular performance, it was a very controlled, disciplined and detailed performance which is really what we needed today."

On if there was more necessity put into this game since international players are playing next week...

"I think so, it was very important that I felt that we left the group as it was splitting up in a good place, and that we will certainly do what we can next week with a group of very hungry players, but obviously it's a testing set of circumstances that I don't know what position Dallas is in, I'm not sure what position other sides are in, in the league, but I know we will obviously feel those absences. I will always take these as opportunities to take the silver lining and hopefully there's a couple of players who really benefit from others being away and increase game time, and hopefully our squad is stronger for that. We obviously have given ourselves a bit of breathing space with a good result today which is a big thing, but I'm genuinely excited about how we will shape up next week and see what we can produce."

DEFENDER DEVIN PADELFORD

On thought on how the game went...

"The road trip wasn't what we wanted. Obviously, two hard places to go and play, but at the end of the day, when you come home and be able to play in the stadium [Allianz Field] in front of the atmosphere, it always gives us a little extra edge. So we knew in the first five to 10 minutes if we could really get onto them and create chances, we knew the crowd would help us get into it. But we were great. We really executed what we wanted to do by switching the ball, getting down the line and taking advantage of the space. I'm just, I'm super excited that we got back on the winning track and keep it going."

On Dayne St. Clair going to Devin after his throw in...

"No, they [Tani Oluwaseyi and Robin Lod] are the better guys. I just do the brawl throw in down the line. But no, it's crazy. We actually did that, we've been doing that in training sessions because we create the most corner kicks off the throw ins from that area. So, I mean with this guy running, like just throw it down there and he is probably going to get on the end of it and then you see it could cut back to Robin [Lod] and rest is history, you know it's a goal. So, no, it was executed to perfection and it was awesome. That's why I went over and pointed at him [Dayne St. Clair] because I was like, this is the training, this is the session. Yeah, it was awesome."

On what it means to Devin being highlighted by his teammate Dayne St. Clair...

"Oh this was, this was my roommate on the road. He's awesome. So he's always giving me my flowers and I am giving him his flowers. So it was awesome."

On which position he feels the most comfortable...

"Well to be honest, this is the first time I played left wing back this year. The other times it was more traditional left back. So it was fun to put the cuffs off and be able to go on the attacks. There were times when I was center back, I made an overlap and got forward and Eric [Ramsay] would be like, hey, stay back, stay back. So it was nice, let it unleash and go forward. But wherever I'm asked to do the job, I'm going to go out there and get my best performance I can."

On how he was chosen to take the long throw-ins...

"Yeah, we had a trial. Tonight they weren't the best before the one we scored on, but we'll count that one. But no, it was usually me, Boxy [Michael Boxall], but I mean we usually need Boxy's frame to win it, so they decided on me."

On what his takeaways are from video sessions with Head Coach Eric Ramsay...

" No, it's been amazing. Ever since he's gotten here, we've all just bought into what he does. Week-by-week, the preparation gets better and better and he [Eric Ramsay] gets more comfortable in the sense of knowing a lot of our tendencies now, where we're successful and how we've gotten results. And he does a really good job at finding little individual moments, even where it's just the back line, having individual film sessions before a game and going through things that didn't work and the frontline having different individual film sessions. So I mean, just critiquing those little things, it really pays off big in the end."

FORWARD TANI OLUWASEYI

On tonight possibly being the best performance of the season...

"It's definitely up there. Eric [Ramsay] shared the same sentiments. We did a lot of really good things and it was one of the games we played this season where from the first minute through 90th minute, we didn't take our foot off the gas, so it's definitely up there with our better games of the season."

On singling out plays during the week, little things that go into a game, and what he got from those things...

"I don't think I've ever been around a coach that has this kind of attention to detail. There are so many little moments in games that we don't take notice of because so many things are happening. He [Eric Ramsay] does a good job of picking out very specific moments; throw-ins for example, those are things we work on. You see every throw-in we have, we have guys coming up and we get a lot of corners, a lot of opportunities at goal from it. It's something from the first day he was going to implement and it has worked out really well for us so far."

On the buildup of his goal...

"The one thing Eric [Ramsay] said before the game is that what helped us really well during the run we were on was those pressing actions, winning those second and third balls. I think you saw from the first 15-20 (minutes) we did a really good job of that, you even had Boxy (Boxall) going all the way to their 18-yard box to win the ball. If we can be a team that wants to press, that wants to win those second and third balls, it will press in good set."

On how he will approach the next match with many players missing due to the international window...

"We've said the same thing from the beginning of the season, next man up mentality. So whoever is called up, whatever the XI may be, whatever the 16 or the 22 is and whoever we train with the whole week, they're going to have a point to prove, they're going to be trying to win game time as well. So everyone who plays is going to put their best foot forward."

On his thoughts about not being called up for the Canadian National team...

" Oh, I mean it's always the provisional that is cool. Just to even be on that radar is always incredible. So, I mean for me, I wasn't really too pressed about it one way or another. I have a very long term goal, you know, 2026 [FIFA World Cup] has always been the goal in mind for me. So even though it didn't happen now, I'm not too sad or whatever about it. I just keep pushing on focus. If I'm here, I'm going to be here 110% with the team here. Happy to be here."

On when did the 2026 FIFA World Cup become the goal for him...

" Probably since I was 18. This has been a while. This is not just something that's, that just kind of happened but now that it feels like it's definitely a little bit more doable, it kind of gives me a little bit extra push to get there."

