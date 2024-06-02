Atlanta United Falls 3-2 to Charlotte FC

June 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United with possession vs. Charlotte FC

ATLANTA - Atlanta United fell 3-2 against Charlotte FC Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Thiago Almada scored his fourth goal of the season while Xande Silva picked up his first goal of the year.

Atlanta looked dangerous early and nearly scored in the second minute. Almada sprayed a ball out wide to Brooks Lennon on the right wing where he squared a pass for an unmarked Saba Lobjanidze in the center of the box. However, the Georgian's first-time shot flew over the crossbar. Lobjanidze continued to threaten Charlotte's goal with a pair of chances in quick succession in the ninth minute. He put a shot on frame from inside the penalty area, but Kristijan Kahlina made a comfortable save. Less than 30 seconds later, Lobjanidze collected an errant pass from a Charlotte defender and was one-on-one with Kahlina dribbling down the left side. Lobjanidze attempted to pick out the far corner, but his curling attempt was missed wide of the post.

Jamal Thiare nearly opened the scoring in the 19th minute. After Derrick Williams diffused a Charlotte counter attack, Almada sent a through ball for Lennon into the box on the right side. Lennon sent a cross to the back post, but the ball was slightly behind Thiare and he couldn't turn it on frame. In the 23rd minute, Almada rifled a shot from the corner of the box that forced Kahlina to make a diving save at the near post.

Atlanta finally broke through in the 35th minute. Lobjanidze received a pass from Almada on the left wing and attempted a cross into the box, which deflected off a Charlotte defender. The ball fell to Almada in the center of the box where he one-timed a left-footed shot on a half-volley that took another slight deflection before ultimately hitting the back of the net.

Charlotte, however, would equalize in the 40th minute from a corner. The cross from Jere Uronen hit Williams' leg and bounced toward Atlanta's goal. Josh Cohen cleared the ball off the line with an impressive diving save, but minutes later VAR reviewed the play and ruled the ball crossed the line before Cohen was able to push it away.

Charlotte took the lead in the 56th minute through Liel Abada. On a counter attack, Abada received a pass 25 yards from goal, took one touch and picked out the bottom right corner just beyond the glove of a diving Cohen.

Abada added to Charlotte's lead in the 68th minute. Jere Uronen played a ball toward the end line for Brandt Bronico, who cut it back to the center of the box. Abada one-timed a shot to the bottom right corner to set the score at 3-1.

Atlanta pulled one goal back in the 76th minute. Jay Fortune tackled the ball away from Unonen in Charlotte's half, which Lobjanidze gathered and broke toward goal. Lobjanidze laid a pass off for Fortune making an overlapping run into the box on the right side. His cross found Silva on the left side where he settled the ball with one touch before curling a shot into the far side-netting to make it 3-2. Atlanta pushed for the equalizer until the final whistle, but ultimately came up short.

Atlanta United (4-8-4, 16 points) returns to action Saturday, June 15 when it hosts Houston Dynamo at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 19-10 Atlanta

Shots on target: 4-4

Corner kicks: 4-3 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 12-10 Atlanta

xG: 2.1 - 1.2 Atlanta

Possession: 60 - 40 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 88 - 80 Atlanta

Scoring

ATL - Thiago Almada 35'

CLT - Derrick Williams (OG) 40'

CLT - Liel Abada (Kerwin Vargas) 56'

CLT - Liel Abada (Bronico, Uronen) 68'

ATL - Xande Silva (Fortune, Lobjanidze) 76'

Disciplinary

ATL - Thiago Almada Y 35'

CLT - Junior Urso Y 50'

ATL - Brooks Lennon Y 51'

CLT - Brandt Bronico Y 83'

CLT - Kristijan Kahlina Y 89'

ATL - Tristan Muyumba Y 90+3'

Notes

Thiago Almada scored his fourth goal of the season

Xande Silva scored his first goal of the season

Jay Fortune earned his first assist of the season

Saba Lobjanidze recorded his fourth assist of the season

Attendance: 61,209

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Josh Cohen

D: Brooks Lennon

D: Derrick Williams (Xande Silva - 62')

D: Stian Gregersen (Noah Cobb - 73')

D: Luis Abram

D: Caleb Wiley

M: Tristan Muyumba

M: Dax McCarty (Jay Fortune - 62')

M: Thiago Almada (c)

M: Saba Lobjanidze (Edwin Mosquera - 77')

F: Jamal Thiaré (Giorgos Giakoumakis - 62')

Substitutes not used:

Brad Guzan

Daniel Ríos

Ronald Hernandez

Efrain Morales

CHARLOTTE FC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Kristijan Kahlina

D: Nathan Byrne

D: Jere Uronen

D: Adilson Malanda

M: Ashley Westwood (c)

M: Brandt Bronico

M: Junior Urso (Djibril Diani - 82')

M: Andrew Privett

F: Liel Abada (Tyger Smalls - 81')

F: Kerwin Vargas (Brecht Dejaegere - 90')

F: Patrick Agyemang

Substitutes not used:

Bill Tuiloma

Ben Bender

David Bingham

Nikola Petkovic

Jaylin Lindsey

Scott Arfield

OFFICIALS

Ismir Pekmic (referee), Matthew Nelson (assistant), Andrew Bigelow (assistant), Sergii Demianchuk (fourth), Tim Ford (VAR), Jonathan Johnson (AVAR)

