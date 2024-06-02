Rapids Surrender Stoppage Time Goal, Fall to Vancouver 2-1

June 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (6-7-4; 22 pts.) fell on the road to Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-5-4; 25 pts.), 2-1, at BC Place on Saturday night. Djordje Mihailovic landed on the scoresheet for the second consecutive match, but goals from Sebastian Berhalter and Damir Kreilach secured the victory for Vancouver.

In what would end up being a tale of two halves, both sides traded attacking opportunities without finding the back of the net in the first 45 minutes of the match.

Multiple clearances and saves from goalkeeper Zack Steffen ensured that there was little danger from the opposition's attack. The best chance for the Rapids came in the late stages of the half, when Mihailovic played a slick backheel pass to forward Kévin Cabral, who made a strong move past the Vancouver back line to set up a clear shot that was saved at the last moment by the opposing goalkeeper.

The two sides went into the break scoreless with plenty of action awaiting them in the second half.

After a strong defensive performance from both sides in the first half, the match would eventually see scoring as soon as the match resumed.

Sebastian Berhalter would break the ice for Vancouver in the 46th minute after being on the receiving end of a Ryan Gould cross to the back post. While the Whitecaps earned their first lead of the match, it would not end up lasting for long.

Just four minutes after conceding, Colorado continued applying pressure on the Vancouver defense. The play started with Cabral displaying quality skill in the midfield and eventually finding midfielder Omir Fernandez, who played a quick ball around the penalty spot for a one-touch finish by Mihailovic to equalize.

The midfielder recorded his fifth goal of the season and the 25th of his MLS career. He has now registered 11 goal contributions in his last 11 appearances (5g, 6a). The assist from Fernandez was his second since joining Colorado, both of which coming within his last three appearances.

The match then returned to its back-and-forth state, with the two sides trading chances in the final third. Colorado earned multiple high-quality shots, including one from Fernandez, who sent in a curler from the top of the 18 that ricocheted off the post and was eventually cleared by the Vancouver defense.

The deciding goal came in stoppage time, when Whitecaps forward Kreilach found himself at the end of a deflected shot in front of goal and snuck one home to put his side up late.

The Rapids head into the international break and will return to MLS competition on June 15 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park to face Austin FC.

