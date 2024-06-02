Nimfasha Berchimas Invited to U-19 USMYNT Training Camp
June 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC homegrown talent Nimfahsa Berchimas has been called up to the U.S. Under-19 Men's Youth National Team for an upcoming training camp in South America from June 3-11.
World Cup qualifying prep continues! 24 players are headed to South America for #U19MYNT training camp.
The U.S. team is scheduled to play against Argentina in Buenos Aires on June 7, followed by a match against Uruguay in Montevideo on June 11. This training camp is the final preparation before selecting the roster for this summer's 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship. Berchimas has had an extensive youth national team career, starting from the U-15 team.
At 16, Berchimas began the 2024 MLS season with the first team, becoming the first Charlotte FC homegrown player to make an MLS appearance. He made two additional brief appearances with the first team. Currently, he is continuing his development with Charlotte FC's second team, Crown Legacy, where he has made eight starts and contributed one goal and one assist.
