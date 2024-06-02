Ariel Lassiter Called up by Costa Rica
June 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - Ariel Lassiter has been selected by the Costa Rican national team for Copa América 2024.
Lassiter will join Costa Rica for two matches. He will face Saint Kitts and Nevis on June 6 in San Jose, Costa Rica, followed by Grenada on June 9 in Saint George, Grenada.
Los Ticos will then head to the United States for Copa América, where they will face Brazil (June 24), Colombia (June 28) and Paraguay (July 2) in the group stage.
During his last call-up to the national team, Lassiter played 90 minutes in Costa Rica's 3-1 defeat to Argentina.
The native of Turrialba, Costa Rica, played his first match for Los Ticos on March 23, 2019. Lassiter has 17 caps for his country. He collected one goal and one assist.
