Kyle Criscuolo Drawn to Charlotte by Desire to Win

October 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Kyle Criscuolo might be new to the Queen City, but he's been getting familiar with the rinks in town.

The forward was part of a group of AHL-contracted Checkers partaking in informal skates since mid-September while the bulk of the NHL contracts and hockey staff were in Florida at the Panthers training camp.

Now, with the Checkers' own training camp well underway, he is finally getting to share the ice with his full squad.

"It's just great to have everybody out there together," said Criscuolo. "The guys that were here the week before, we're just putting our heads down and Geordie is working us pretty good."

The 32-year-old is a well-traveled vet, entering the season with 430 AHL games under his belt while suiting up for six different teams. A Calder Cup-winner with Grand Rapids in 2016-17, the drive to succeed helped steer his decision to make Charlotte his next stop.

"I came here because it's a really good organization and they want to win hockey games," said Criscuolo.

Criscuolo - an undrafted product of Harvard - has proven he can be a key offensive weapon across his career, even setting career highs in assists (26) and points (42) last season for Utica.

In terms of how he can contribute to the lineup, his personal description of his game certainly fits the identity that the Checkers strive for each year.

"I can play in all situations, I'm just trying to be accountable and reliable all over the ice," he said. "The top thing is just competing and going to the dirty areas and doing the little things that help teams win. I just go compete every night."

That mindset has helped the veteran forward mesh quickly as he goes through a grueling camp with his new club.

"The messages they send are pretty direct, you know what to expect on the ice," said Criscuolo of his first impressions of the coaching staff. "Right now it's that you're going to work, no BS. It's exciting. Holding everybody accountable, that's how you win games. It's been tough but it's been good so far."

Criscuolo is no stranger to the added challenges that come with life in the AHL - like the fact that the Checkers are just days away from their first game of the season and are only now getting the bulk of their roster on the ice at the same time.

"I think Geordie's done a good job so far making sure that everyone knows what their job is," he said. "If you show up ready to skate and ready to play, the skill part will come. You don't have to worry about being too skilled as long as you outcompete the other team. Right now, there's a lot of new guys, so it'll be good to get more on the same page as we go on this week and dial in some video."

As the calendar marches toward the season opener on Saturday, this week will be critical in solidifying the team into its final form - and Criscuolo is ready to contribute to that process however he can.

"It's nice to get a little camaraderie with the group that we're going to go to war with this year," he said. "I'm excited to be a part of it and help this group win some games and have a good season here."

