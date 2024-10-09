Syracuse Crunch Partner with Amazon to Present Amazon Community Heroes Program

October 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Amazon to continue the Amazon Community Heroes program for the 2024-25 season.

The Amazon Community Heroes program highlights one local hero each home game who has made a positive impact on the Syracuse community. From the essential and front-line workers to our charitable neighbors who volunteer their time, Central New York is home to many real-life heroes whose hard work and dedication to others deserve recognition.

"We are surrounded by so many incredible neighbors and community members throughout Central New York, and we think it's important to shine a light on people who are truly going above and beyond," said Adi Shankar, Director of Operations at Amazon's fulfillment center in Liverpool. "Amazon is proud to be part of this community, and we are excited to be partnering again with the Crunch to recognize the many heroes that make Syracuse and Central New York a truly special place to live and work."

Each Amazon Community Hero honoree will be invited to a Crunch game and celebrated with a live read highlighting their charitable efforts and good works. Amazon will also present each Community Hero with a $100 Amazon gift card. Additionally, the Crunch will share each honoree on the team's social media pages.

Fans can nominate a local hero through the Crunch website at www.syracusecrunch.com/communityhero.

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.