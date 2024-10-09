Amerks Announce 2024-25 Leadership Group

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team's leadership group for the 2024-25 season. Mason Jobst has been named team captain by head coach Michael Leone while forwards Brett Murray and Josh Dunne along with defensemen Ethan Prow and Zach Metsa will serve as alternates.

The 64th captain in franchise history, Jobst returns for his fourth season in Rochester after signing a two-way contract with the Buffalo Sabres. The 30-year-old forward is coming off a banner year in 2023-24 which saw him produce career-highs in all offensive categories while leading the team in goals (22) and tying for the overall scoring lead with 50 points in 64 games.

A native of Speedway, Indiana, Jobst has totaled 126 points (51+75) over 225 career American Hockey League games with Rochester, San Jose, Bridgeport and Binghamton.

Murray, who served as an alternate last season, has spent his entire five-year pro career in the Sabres organization. The Bolton, Ontario, native has amassed 157 points (73+84) in 259 games with the Amerks while also adding 17 points in 26 playoff contests. Buffalo's fourth-round pick in 2016, Murray has also appeared in 23 career NHL games with the Sabres since being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, recording six points on two goals and four assists.

A newcomer to Rochester, Dunne spent the last four seasons with the Cleveland Monsters, where he totaled 65 points (36+29), including 13 power-play goals, in 134 career AHL games. The O'Fallon, Missouri, native has also appeared in 14 NHL games for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Prior to turning pro, Dunne played collegiate hockey at Clarkson University, where he was a top two-way center in ECAC hockey. As a sophomore, he was named ECAC's Best Defensive Forward and was a Third-Team All-Conference All-Star. He was also a two-time ECAC All-Academic Team selection and was twice named an AHCA Krampade Scholar All-American.

Prow, 31, returns to the organization for his fourth season after serving as one of the team's alternate captains during the 2023-24 campaign. The veteran blueliner posted 19 points (4+15) in 56 games in 2023-24 while also notching two assists in five playoff contests.

Since joining Rochester prior to the 2021-22 season, the Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, native has totaled 20 goals and 89 points for 109 points in 193 regular season contests while also adding 14 points (1+13) in 28 playoff games.

In 413 games at the AHL level with Rochester, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Springfield, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound defenseman has amassed 225 points on 52 goals and 173 assists since the start of 2015-2016. He made his NHL debut as a 29-year-old with the Sabres in 2021-22, scoring his first NHL goal on his first shot of the game in Buffalo's 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 29, 2021.

The youngest of the team's leadership group, the 25-year-old Metsa begins his second full season with the Amerks after signing a two-year AHL contract with the team ahead of the 2023-24 season. Metsa concluded his rookie campaign with 24 points (7+17) in 54 games before adding an assist during the 2024 postseason. It was off the ice, however, where he made the biggest contribution as he was named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award in recognition of his outstanding commitment and dedication to the Rochester community during the 2023-24 season.

Metsa joined the Amerks after completing a five-year collegiate career at Quinnipiac University (ECAC) from 2018-23. In 177 career games with the Bobcats, he registered 31 goals and 90 assists for 121 points while also totaling 360 shots on goal.

As a graduate student during his final collegiate campaign, he recorded a career-high 28 assists and finished with 37 points for the second straight year while leading the Bobcats to their first NCAA National Championship and serving as team captain.

Following the 2021-22 season, Metsa received the ECAC Hockey award as the Best Defensive Defenseman after leading the nation with an on-ice rating of +38. In addition, he topped all Bobcats with 27 assists and 37 points in 42 games.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound blueliner earned the first Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey Michael Torello Award, which is presented annually to a Bobcat player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance and resiliency and the ability to overcome adversity.

The Delafield, Wisconsin, native spent three seasons in the USHL, amassing 24 points on four goals and 20 assists in 64 career games between the Waterloo Blackhawks, Sioux Falls Stampede, Youngstown Phantoms and Central Illinois Flying Aces from 2014-2018. Additionally, he skated in 57 contests with the Merritt Centennials of the BCHL, posting 27 points (3+24) in 2016-17.

