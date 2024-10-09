Comets Sign Defenseman Andy Welinski to Tryout Agreement

October 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY. - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has signed defenseman, Andy Welinski, to a professional tryout contract.

Welinski, 31, was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to play four seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth before joining the San Diego Gulls of the AHL. Welinski made his NHL debut with the Ducks during the 2017-18 season where he played seven games. In total, he dressed for 46 games with Anaheim scoring one goal and five assists. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound forward, played for both Iowa and Charlotte in the AHL. In his career, he's played in 319 AHL games scoring 42 goals and 110 assists for 152 points. He is a former AHL All-Star during the 2017-18 season.

In other Comets news, the New Jersey Devils have activated forward, Josh Filmon and loaned him to Utica.

The Comets make their season debut this weekend at home against the Syracuse Crunch and the Rochester Americans on Friday and Saturday respectively. The puck drop for both games will be at 7:00pm at the Adirondack Bank Center. To purchase tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

