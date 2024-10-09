Panthers Assign MacKenzie Entwistle and Chris Driedger to Charlotte

October 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers announced this morning that they have assigned forward MacKenzie Entwistle and goalie Chris Driedger to Charlotte following the pair's clearing of waivers.

Entwistle, 25, posted 11 points (5g, 6a) and ranked third on the team with 47 penalty minutes for the Blackhawks last season. Over his career Entwistle has 35 points (15g, 20a) in 193 NHL games and 39 points (15g, 24a) in 80 AHL games.

Driedger, 30, spent last season with Coachella Valley, where he posted the fourth-best goals against average (2.26) and ninth-best save percentage (.917) in the AHL while helping lead the Firebirds to a Western Conference title. A third-round pick by Ottawa in 2012, Driedger is 95-69-15 with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in the AHL and 31-24-5 with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in the NHL.

Additionally, the Panthers have recalled Spencer Knight from Charlotte.

The Checkers are wrapping up their 2023-24 training camp, presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites, and will begin the regular season on Saturday against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.