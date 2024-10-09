Dana Grey Named New Voice of the IceHogs

October 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that Dana Grey has been named the new voice of the IceHogs. Grey will assume the title of Manager, Communications and Broadcasting and will be responsible for all IceHogs broadcasts, communication efforts, and media relations as well as contributing content on the IceHogs digital channels.

The Boston, Mass. native comes to Rockford after serving as the Director of Broadcasting and Public Relations with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. The Syracuse University alum has also served as the NHL Lead, Strategist, Broadcaster for Bleacher Report.

Outside of hockey, Grey provided play-by-play for the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, as well as broadcasting collegiate sports on ESPN, NESN & Stadium and for the ACC Network Extra.

Grey will make his broadcasting debut on FloSports and the IceHogs Broadcasting Network on Saturday night when the IceHogs open the regular season against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. Grey takes over for Mike Folta who recently accepted the radio play-by-play position with the NHL's Utah Hockey Club.

Opening Night - Saturday, Oct. 12

The IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. to kick off the 2024-25 season on Saturday, Oct. 12. Come early for the block party starting at 4 p.m. featuring the Trippin' Billies and see our reigning MVP, fan favorites and more take the BMO Center ice for the first time this season.

