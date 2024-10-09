Cleveland Monsters Announce Youth Hockey Initiatives for 2024-25 Season

October 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced the 2024-25 schedule for the team's youth hockey initiatives including Tour with the Monsters presented by University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute, Try Hockey for Free and the Winter session of Mini Monsters Learn to Play.

Tour with the Monsters

Tour with the Monsters presented by University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute includes a one hour practice open to the public at local Learn to Play partner rinks. Fans are invited to participate in a special 30-minute open skate and autograph session after watching the Monsters practice at both events. Tour with the Monsters stops are free and open to the public.

Monday, October 28, 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Host: Parma Hockey Association

Michael A. Ries Ice Rink, 5000 Forestwood Dr, Parma, OH 44134

Tuesday, November 19, 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Host: Cleveland Heights Youth Hockey

Pavilion Skating Club of Cleveland Heights, 1 Monticello Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Try Hockey for Free

Try Hockey for Free returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, March 29, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at no cost! Kids ages 4-8 years old will receive a 30-minute equipment introduction followed by an hour of on-ice instruction. These sessions are designed to be a fun introduction to the sport, covering the basics of equipment, skating, and time on the ice. Registration will open on Monday, December 2, at 9 a.m. For more information, visit clevelandmonsters.com/youthockey.

Mini Monsters Learn to Play

The Mini Monsters Learn to Play program at Winterhust Ice Arena is designed to provide a simplified introductory hockey development pathway for boys and girls ages 4 to 8 who are eager to learn the fundamentals of hockey in a fun and supportive environment. In partnership with Ohio Hockey Project, who will provide coaching and program development, the Mini Monsters introduces young athletes to the exciting world of hockey, focusing on basic skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

The three-month Mini Monsters program will include weekly instruction for all participants and rental of head-to-toe equipment including stick, helmet with cage, shoulder pads, elbow pads, hockey pants, shin guards, socks, neck guard, and hockey skates. The program registration fee is $200 and participants will also receive their own Mini Monsters hockey jersey and a ticket to a 2024-25 Monsters game, at which they will be recognized for completion of the program.

The Winter Session will begin on Monday, January 6 and conclude on Monday, March 31. Participants must be proficient in skating and have participated in a learn to skate program prior to enrolling in the Mini Monsters program.

