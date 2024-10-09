San Diego Gulls Assign Three to Tulsa
October 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has made the following roster moves.
Assigned to Tulsa Oilers (ECHL)
Vyacheslav Buteyets
Sasha Pastujov
Jaxsen Wiebe
