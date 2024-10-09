San Diego Gulls Assign Three to Tulsa

October 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has made the following roster moves.

Assigned to Tulsa Oilers (ECHL)

Vyacheslav Buteyets

Sasha Pastujov

Jaxsen Wiebe

