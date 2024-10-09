Moose Launch 2024 Share the Warmth Campaign Presented by Red River Co-Op

October 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the launch of the team's annual Share the Warmth campaign, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of Siloam Mission. This year's campaign begins Thursday, Oct. 10, and is focused on collecting donations of socks, toques and gloves.

The Moose host their Share the Warmth game on Friday, November 1 at 7 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals. Fans in attendance are encouraged to bring and donate new socks as well as new or gently used toques and gloves.

Tickets for the Share the Warmth game, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of Siloam Mission are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

During the campaign, bundles will also be available to purchase for donation for $10 at all five Winnipeg Red River Co-op Food Store locations.

Participating locations include:

Grant Park (1120 Grant Ave, Winnipeg)

Seasons of Tuxedo, (755 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg)

Southdale (77 Vermillion Rd, Winnipeg)

St. Norbert (3477 Pembina Hwy, St. Norbert)

St. Vital (850 Dakota St, Winnipeg)

Manitoba Moose mascot Mick E. Moose, along with Siloam Mission staff, will kick off the campaign at the St. Vital location (850 Dakota St.) on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The campaign will officially run until Wednesday, Oct. 30.

During the 2023 campaign, the Moose and Red River Co-op collected over 5000 items, with a total fair market value of $69,516.67, thanks to the incredible generosity and support of Manitobans.

Siloam Mission connects the community in order to alleviate hardships and provide opportunities for change for those affected by poverty and homelessness. Red River Co-op is committed to supporting our community and embeds sustainability by planning and investing for the long term in both our communities and the environment.

Manitoba Moose ticket memberships for the 2024-25 season are available now. For more information on the benefits of being a member or to purchase your membership, visit MooseHockey.com/MEMBERSHIPS.

