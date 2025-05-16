Sports stats



Kyle Buchanan Impressive Hatty in Game 1

May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Kyle Buchanan was a spark plug for Buffalo in their Game 1 NLL Finals win over Saskatchewan, with 3 goals and 1 assist.
