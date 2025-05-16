Kyle Buchanan Impressive Hatty in Game 1

May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







Kyle Buchanan was a spark plug for Buffalo in their Game 1 NLL Finals win over Saskatchewan, with 3 goals and 1 assist.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.