Bandits to Host Game 3 of NLL Finals on Saturday, May 24

May 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Buffalo Bandits are returning home with a chance to clinch a third straight NLL Cup.

The Bandits and Saskatchewan Rush will play the deciding Game 3 of the NLL Finals at KeyBank Center on Saturday, May 24 at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for Game 3 will go on sale Monday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

Buffalo earned a 12-10 win in Game 1 at home on Friday. Saskatchewan extended the series with an 11-10 win in Game 2.

The Bandits are seeking to become the second team in league history to win three consecutive championships as well as the first NLL team to win seven championships overall.







