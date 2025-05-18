Player Transactions

May 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release


The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chris Cloutier on Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

