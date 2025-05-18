Player Transactions
May 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chris Cloutier on Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)
Check out the National Lacrosse League Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 18, 2025
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Bandits Travel to Saskatchewan with Chance to Win NLL Finals - Buffalo Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.