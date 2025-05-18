NLL Finals to be Decided in Game 3

May 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







PHILADELPHIA - The Saskatchewan Rush staved off elimination with a dramatic 11-10 victory over the Buffalo Bandits on Sunday night at SaskTel Centre, knotting the 2025 NLL Finals at one game apiece and setting up a decisive Game 3. Austin Shanks had 3 goals and 5 assists to lead the Rush. NLL goaltender of the year Frank Scigliano made 40 saves.

The best ¬âof ¬âthree series now heads back to KeyBank Center in Buffalo, where the championship will be decided this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Game 3 will air live on TSN in Canada and ESPN2 in the United States, with streaming on ESPN+, TSN+, and NLL+ worldwide.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.