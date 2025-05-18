NLL Finals to be Decided in Game 3
May 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
PHILADELPHIA - The Saskatchewan Rush staved off elimination with a dramatic 11-10 victory over the Buffalo Bandits on Sunday night at SaskTel Centre, knotting the 2025 NLL Finals at one game apiece and setting up a decisive Game 3. Austin Shanks had 3 goals and 5 assists to lead the Rush. NLL goaltender of the year Frank Scigliano made 40 saves.
The best ¬âof ¬âthree series now heads back to KeyBank Center in Buffalo, where the championship will be decided this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Game 3 will air live on TSN in Canada and ESPN2 in the United States, with streaming on ESPN+, TSN+, and NLL+ worldwide.
