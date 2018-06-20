Kramer Blasts Tribe Past Tides

June 20, 2018 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Kevin Kramer cranked his career-high 11th home run with a runner aboard in the sixth to break a tie ballgame, sending the Indians to a 5-3 victory over Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon. The Indians have won 13 of their last 17 games overall and sit a season-high seven games above .500.

Indianapolis (38-31) overcame a small deficit for a third time in as many games, using three runs in the fifth and Kramer's two-run blast in the sixth to run away with the victory. Kramer's 400-foot shot to the grass berm in right followed a Jordan Luplow single to right-center and provided the final margin.

Tribe starter Nick Kingham was perfect through the first three frames, but Norfolk (36-32) slashed four hits in the fourth to take a 2-0 lead. Drew Dosch scored Tim Beckham on an infield single and Garabez Rosa added a run-scoring single to left. The Indians benefitted from a wild throw that led to a 9-1-2-5-3 putout, preventing further damage in the inning.

The Indians broke the seal against Tides starter Asher Wojciechowski in the fifth, taking advantage of a walk and throwing error by the pitcher to set up a Kevin Newman two-out, two-run double. Erich Weiss then hooked a go-ahead double into the right-field corner to make it 3-2.

Dosch again came through against Kingham in the following frame, grounding a sharp single underneath a diving Weiss at first base to score Cedric Mullins from second.

The visitors failed to touch home against Indy's bullpen, however, as Enny Romero (H, 1), Josh Smoker (H, 3) and Bo Schultz (S, 3) combined for three scoreless frames.

Kingham (W, 4-1) posted his team-high fifth quality start to earn the win. He was charged with three runs on six hits with strikeouts over six innings. Wojciechowski (L, 3-4) took the loss after yielding five runs - two earned - on nine hits across 5.2 innings pitched.

The Indians raked five of their 12 hits for extra bases, with Kramer logging a double and homer to lead the offense. Newman also went 3-for-5 with two RBI atop the order, lifting his average on the season to .309.

The Indians and Tides conclude their three-game series Thursday night at Victory Field. Right-hander Tyler Eppler (6-3, 3.29) will oppose Norfolk righty Jimmy Yacabonis (3-1, 2.79). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.