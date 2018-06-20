LHV Game Notes
June 20, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
The first-place IronPigs (41-29) play Game 2 of a three-game series against the Scranton/WB RailRiders (33-36) at PNC Field... With a 7-5 victory last night, the Pigs have won three-consecutive contests while running their lead in the North to a season-high 4.0 games. In addition, the Pigs have posted a 12-4 record over their last 16 contests to set a new high-water mark of 12 games above .500. After starting the season 8-10, Lehigh Valley is 33-19 since April 27... The RailRiders -- the Yankees' top affiliate -- have now dropped back-to-back games. Still, the Riders have won seven of their last 11 affairs after dropping to a low-water mark at 26-32 on June 7... The Pigs have gone just 2-5 in Moosic this season, having been swept in the last three-gamer May 15-17.
RHP Ben Lively (2-2, 2.18) will start for LHV against LHP Josh Rogers (6-5, 3.38).
First-Pitch tonight is at 7:05 p.m.
