Mejia, Wings Blank Chiefs 2-0

June 20, 2018 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The Rochester Red Wings blanked the Syracuse Chiefs 2-0 Wednesday afternoon at Frontier Field. The series concludes with a 7:05 p.m. contest between the Plates and the Salt Potatoes Thursday night, with former Bills kicker Scott Norwood signing autographs before the game.

Red Wings' starter Adalberto Mejia did not allow a hit until there were two outs in the fourth inning. Mejia was helped by an outstanding diving catch by center fielder Zack Granite in the second inning, and a diving stop at third by Willians Astudillo in the third.

A 0-0 tie through three and a half innings was broken in the bottom of the fourth. Byron Buxton, who is down with the Wings on a rehab assignment, hit a bases-loaded single off Phillips Valdez, scoring Wynston Sawyer, and an error by Bengie Gonzalez allowed Granite to score from second giving the Wings a 2-0 lead.

Valdez pitched six innings, giving up one earned run on five hits and two walks, and striking out three. He threw 94 pitches, 55 for strikes.

Mejia's day was over after seven innings pitched, allowing no runs on only three hits and one walk, striking out eight on 98 pitches thrown, 72 for strikes. Mejia's pitching gem came on his 25th birthday.

Syracuse threatened with a runner at third in the eighth after a wild pitch by reliever Gabriel Moya advanced Gonzalez from second. Moya responded by striking out one and getting Adrian Sanchez to ground into a double play, ending the inning and keeping the Wings' 2-0 lead alive.

Alan Busenitz pitched a three up, three down ninth inning in relief of Moya, earning his second save of the season.

The Wings out hit Syracuse 6-4.

Buxton went 1-for-3 with a walk, a strikeout, and an RBI in the second game of a major league rehab assignment.

Winning pitcher: Mejia (3-2)

Losing pitcher: Valdez (2-3)

Save: Busenitz (2)

Box Score: Click here for the box score and play-by-play narrative.

Express Mart Thruway Cup Series: The Red Wings are now 10-13 in the season-long competition for the Thruway Cup.

NOTES: Jake Cave went 0-for-4 Wednesday, ending a 16-game on-base streak...The shutout was the eighth of the season for the Red Wings pitching staff, tied for second best in the league.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY

1933 - The Red Wings lost a game and a half in the standings after they lost 11-5 to Albany at Hawkings Stadium.

1984 - Rochester was defeated 4-2 by Toledo at Silver Stadium. The loss was Rochester's 10th straight, giving them their first double digit losing streak since 1979.

2005 - Rochester plated two runs in the top of the ninth to edge the Tribe 4-3 at Victory Field. Jason Tyner had the last of four Red Wings hits in the ninth to plate the winning run. Francisco Liriano fanned eight and allowed just one hit for the Wings. The Indians keep the best record in all of Triple-A Baseball despite falling to 43-27, while the Red Wings improve to 36-35 with the win. Willie Eyre (8-2) got the win in relief, and Travis Bowyer picked up his 16th save. Liriano, who began the season at Double-A New Britain, struck out eight or more for the ninth time this season.

2006 - Scott Baker allowed just two hits over six innings, striking out eight and leading the Red Wings to a 7-1 win over the Toledo Mud Hens Tuesday afternoon at Frontier Field.

THIS DAY IN INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE HISTORY

1909 - Manager/second baseman George "Heinie" Smith and his Buffalo Bisons accomplish one of baseball's rarest feats in a game against the Providence Clamdiggers. With Smith on second base and Orth Collins on third, Jack Ryan drops a squeeze bunt towards the pitcher, who throws to first as Collins scores. Smith, who took off from second on the pitch, never breaks stride and comes blazing around third base towards the plate. Before Providence first baseman John Anderson can react, the Bisons have scored two runs on the squeeze bunt. Despite the club's offensive creativity, the Bisons would muster only a 5th-place finish in 1909 (72-79).

BORN ON THIS DAY

1908- Billy Werber (American baseball player), 1942- Brian Wilson (American Singer-Songwriter, Beach Boys), 1952- John Goodman (American actor)

IT HAPPENED THIS DAY

1948 - Cleveland draws 82,781 for a doubleheader, a major league record for a regular season game that will be broken by the same club in 1954. The Indians will attract 2.6 million for the season.

1973 - Bobby Bonds leads off with a home run, but the Giants lose 7-5 to the Reds. It is Bonds's 22nd leadoff home run, breaking Lou Brock's N.L. record.

1986 - After leading the club to a 26-38 record, Tony LaRussa is fired as manager of the White Sox and replaced by Jim Fregosi. LaRussa will be hired to manage the A's early next month.

NUMBER ONE SONG ON THIS DAY

1965- Beatles, "Paperback Writer ", 1992- Mariah Carey , "I'll Be There ", 2012- Carly Rae Jepsen , "Call Me Maybe "

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.