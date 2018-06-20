Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Pawtucket (6:15 p.m.)

June 20, 2018 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Buffalo Bisons (34-30, 2nd (-4.0), North) vs. Pawtucket Red Sox (33-36, T3rd (-7.5), North)

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 (6:15 p.m.) - McCoy Stadium

RHP Nick Tepesch (0-1, 1.64) vs. LHP Josh D. Smith (3-3, 2.88)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, Bisons.com

Today's Game

This evening, the Buffalo Bisons take on the Pawtucket Red Sox in the third game of a four-game series that spans three days. It is Buffalo's last trip to McCoy Stadium in 2018. Following this series in Rhode Island, the Herd will return to Coca-Cola Field to host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs the 22-25 and PawSox the 26-28 as well.

Last Night's Game 1: BUF 4, PAW 0

LHP Ryan Borucki tossed his first shutout game of the season pitching 7.0 innings, giving up just only 3 hits and striking out 4. OF Steve Pearce hit a three-run homerun in his rehab stint with the Herd. C Danny Jansen also contributed to the Bisons win hitting his 17th double of the season.

Last Night's Game 2: BUF 0, PAW 6

RHP Murphy Smith made his first road start of the season, giving up 7H, 5R and 2BB in the loss of the second game of the double header. 1B Rowdy Tellez and INF Richard Urena continued their hitting streaks by both going 1-3.

Pawtucket (5-5)

The Bisons and Red Sox will play a total of 20 times this season. Buffalo last played Pawtucket May 14-16 in a rain shortened two game series at McCoy Stadium. The two teams each won a game, keeping the season series tied at four. C Danny Jansen has gone 15-31 (.484) with seven extra-base hits and also has a .579OBP in the ten games against the PawSox this season.

Today's Starter: RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Nick Tepesch will make his second start on the season for the Bisons. In his last outing against Lehigh Valley, the righty went 5.0IP, allowing 3H, 2R and 4SO. Tepesch is looking to earn his first win of the season with the Herd. The right hander began the season with New Hampshire (AA), going 1-2, 5.21ERA in ten appearances and eight starts.

Richard Urena

INF Richard Urena went 2-4 in the first game and 1-3 in the second game of yesterday's double header. He has now improved his hitting streak to 2 games averaging .429.

Steve Pearce

OF Steve Pearce continued to look strong in his rehab stint with the Bisons. The outfielder went 1-3, crushing a 3-run home run in the first inning to give the Herd an early lead. Pearce is now batting .500 (4-8) with two walks and a homerun in three games.

Rowdy Tellez

1B Rowdy Tellez went 1-3 in both games of yesterday's DH with the Red Sox. Tellez now has a 4 game hitting streak batting 5-14(.357).

Bisons' Bits

The Herd is now 8-2 in doubleheader games this season...Buffalo swept the first three DHs they played in this season, two in Rochester and one in Columbus.

Transactions

INF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been promoted to the Toronto Blue Jays roster yesterday.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (33-39) lost the opening game of the two-game series against the Atlanta Braves 11-4. Toronto hitters combined for a total of 6 doubles in yesterday's loss. LHP J.A. Happ will get the start for the Blue Jays today ( 12:37 p.m.) Tomorrow, the Jays will head out west to face the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and Houston Astros.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.