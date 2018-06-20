Louisville Bats, Louisville Slugger Field up for Best Triple-A Ballpark (Ballpark Digest)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats' home ballpark, Louisville Slugger Field, advanced to the second round in "Best of the Ballparks 2018: Triple-A" by getting 76 percent of the vote in the first round, defeating the Pawtucket Red Sox' McCoy Stadium.

Louisville Slugger Field is currently matched up against the Omaha Storm Chasers' Werner Park in the Pacific Coast League. With the field narrowed from 30 to 16, we enter the next round of the 2018 Best of the Ballparks fan vote for Triple-A facilities, encompassing the ballparks of the International League and the Pacific Coast League.

Louisville Slugger Field won the tournament in 2016, edging out the Indianapolis Indians' Victory Field for the "Best Ballpark in Triple-A Baseball" crown.

Here is a breakdown of when voting ends for each round:

First Round: Completed

Second Round: Now - June 23, 2 p.m. Central

Elite Eight: June 23, 2 p.m. Central - June 27, 2 p.m. Central

Final Four: June 27, 2 p.m. Central - July 1, 2 p.m. Central

Finals: July 1, 2 p.m. Central - July 6, 4 p.m. Central

You can vote here: https://ballparkdigest.com/2018/06/19/best-of-the-ballparks-2018-triple-a-second-round/.

