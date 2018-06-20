Valdez Strong, But Chiefs Fall to Red Wings, 2-0

Rochester, NY - Syracuse Chiefs starting pitcher Phillips Valdez allowed only one earned run, but the Chiefs lost to the Rochester Red Wings, 2-0, on Wednesday afternoon at Frontier Field. The Chiefs had opportunities to score but left six runners on base and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Despite only having score two total earned runs in the series thus far, the Red Wings have taken each of the first two games.

Rochester (33-35) scored both of its runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. LaMonte Wade walked, Willians Astudillo doubled, and Wynston Sawyer was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Zack Granite then grounded into a fielder's choice where Wade was out at home plate but the bases remained loaded. Leonardo Reginatto also grounded into a fielder's choice that led to Astudillo being thrown out at home but everyone else was safe to keep the bases loaded. Byron Buxton then grounded a ball sharply up the middle that was fielded on a diving play by Syracuse second baseman Bennie Gonzalez, but Gonzalez's flip to second base was errant and allowed Granite to score from second base after Sawyer scored from third on the play for a 2-0 Red Wings lead.

Those were the only runs allowed by Syracuse starting pitcher Phillips Valdez. The 26-year-old allowed five hits and only one earned run in six innings pitched. Valdez walked two batters and struck out three.

Syracuse (29-40) was shut down on offense by Rochester starting pitcher Adalberto Mejía. On his 25th birthday, Mejía pitched seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts while allowing only three hits and one walk.

Syracuse and Rochester complete the three-game series on Thursday night as the Chiefs become the Salt Potatoes, and the Red Wings become the Plates in the first edition of the Duel of the Dishes. RHP Austin Voth will pitch for Syracuse while RHP Zack Littell will be on the mound for Rochester. Game time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

