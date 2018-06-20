Bisons 'Carnival Day' on July 8 to Include Special Guests from the PAW Patrol

There's no game too big and no fan too small!

But if you're looking for a great deal on one of the most anticipated kids' events at the ballpark this summer, you're on the case!

The Bisons have made a big time addition to their annual Carnival Day at the Ballpark on Sunday, July 8 (1:05 p.m.). While kids will be able to enjoy all the fun activities in the Coca-Cola Field Centerfield Pavilion, they'll also be able to meet and get their pictures taken with special guests from the PAW Patrol, Chase and Marshall.

The Centerfield Pavilion will open at 12 p.m. and kids will be able to enjoy several inflatable activities as well as special games, contests, face painters and more through 3 p.m. while the Bisons game against the Syracuse Chiefs is played out on the field. There will also be a special area in the concourse where our special guests from the PAW Patrol will be stationed to meet with fans.

Carnival Day will also include giant inflatables, special games and prizes and $2 popcorn and cotton candy. Not only that, there will also be a free activity book giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, compliments of 5 Wits, as well as postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Two Great Ticket Options

KIDS COMBO PACK - $79 Looking to save big on this great afternoon of activities and special guests? We'll, we're on the double...with TWO great ticket pack options that won't force you to dig deep in your pup pack.

The KIDS COMBO PACK is the perfect pack for you to take your child to not only Carnival Day with special guests from the PAW Patrol on July 8, but also one of the team's LEGO Weekend games, August 24-26.

For only $79, this pack includes 2 tickets to Carnival Day and 2 tickets to the LEGO Weekend game of your choice: August 24 (last fridaynightbash! of the year), August 25 (Labatturday Night) or August 26 (Kids Club Sunday). You also receive $30 in Bisons Bucks for your favorite concessions as well as 25% off at the gift shop.

And don't worry if you have an extra pup in your family...an extra ticket to each of your games can be added to this pack for only $27. Have three kids? Snag yourself a pair of Kids Combo Packs and give the youngsters two great days to look forward to.

Early Entrance Pack -$25 Or, here's how you can get even more fun out of your Carnival Day with the PAW Patrol. There are a limited number (100) of EARLY ENTRANCE PACKS that will also be sold for July 8. For only $25, you receive a game ticket that allows you entrance into the Centerfield Pavilion at 11:00 a.m., a FULL HOUR before gates open. That way, everyone that has an Early Entrance Pack can enjoy ALL the activities planned for Carnival day with the PAW Patrol. This pack even comes with a Bisons Logo Plush Dog!

Single-seat tickets for Carnival Day with the PAW Patrol can also be purchased HERE for $14 if bought in advance of game day ($16 on Game Day).

