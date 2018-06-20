New Safety Measures Announced for PNC Field

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, announce upgrades in stadium security at PNC Field. The major component of the upgrade will be metal detection wands at all entrances as fans enter the ballpark.

"The safety of our fans is our top priority," said Josh Olerud, RailRiders Team President and General Manager. "We want every single person who enters PNC Field to feel relaxed and at home. We know this is a place for families and friends to come enjoy a fun evening, and the added security measures will ensure that happens each and every night."

The upgrades are another step in a multi-year commitment the RailRiders are making to improve safety measures at PNC Field. The extended protective netting down the first and third base sides of the concourse was installed prior to last season, and following the addition of metal detection wands in 2018 there will be even more changes eyed for 2019 and beyond.

When entering PNC Field starting with home games Friday, June 29 vs. Pawtucket, fans should expect to take a few seconds before entering the ballpark to be wanded by RailRiders staff. The measures will be similar to the experience at concert venues and larger sporting venues to ensure the safety of all fans entering the facility. There will be no change in procedure from what was established in 2013 for checking all bags that enter the stadium.

"Other teams in Minor League Baseball are taking these types of measures and we want to be part of that initial push to increase safety at PNC Field," said Billy Steiner, Director of Baseball & Business Operations for the RailRiders. "With six entrances to the ballpark, we see this as an easy way to make RailRiders games an even safer places to enjoy as a family."

These changes will be implemented starting Friday, June 29 at PNC Field against the Pawtucket Red Sox which is the first of a three-game homestand through July 1. The RailRiders are also home July 4-5 taking on the Buffalo Bisons before rolling into the All-Star Break. To purchase tickets for any game or for more information about these safety measures, please contact the front office at (570) 969-BALL.

