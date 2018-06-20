Durham Bulls Game Notes - Wednesday, June 20, 2018
June 20, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
Durham Bulls (38-30) at Louisville Bats (25-41)
RHP Yonny Chirinos (0-1, 4.41) vs. LHP Justin Nicolino (2-4, 4.50)
The Durham Bulls (38-30) face the Louisville Bats (25-41) in the middle stanza of a three-game series at Louisville Slugger Field from Louisville, KY. Yonny Chirinos (0-1, 4.41) is scheduled to start against Justin Nicolino (2-4, 4.50) with first pitch scheduled for 12 noon.
Durham opened the three-game series with an 8-4 victory Tuesday night at Louisville. The Bulls hold a 1.5 game lead on Norfolk (36-31) in the South Division. The Bats are fourth in the West Division, sitting 14.5 games back of first place Toledo (41-28).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 20, 2018
- Durham Bulls Game Notes - Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - Durham Bulls
- Clippers' Offense Struggles in Loss - Columbus Clippers
- Louisville Bats, Louisville Slugger Field up for Best Triple-A Ballpark (Ballpark Digest) - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.