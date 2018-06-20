Durham Bulls Game Notes - Wednesday, June 20, 2018

June 20, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





Durham Bulls (38-30) at Louisville Bats (25-41)

RHP Yonny Chirinos (0-1, 4.41) vs. LHP Justin Nicolino (2-4, 4.50)

The Durham Bulls (38-30) face the Louisville Bats (25-41) in the middle stanza of a three-game series at Louisville Slugger Field from Louisville, KY. Yonny Chirinos (0-1, 4.41) is scheduled to start against Justin Nicolino (2-4, 4.50) with first pitch scheduled for 12 noon.

Durham opened the three-game series with an 8-4 victory Tuesday night at Louisville. The Bulls hold a 1.5 game lead on Norfolk (36-31) in the South Division. The Bats are fourth in the West Division, sitting 14.5 games back of first place Toledo (41-28).

