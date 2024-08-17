Klein, Gonzalez Lead Kernels Past Cubs 6-3

Cedar Rapids, IA - John Klein did not allow a run across five innings of work out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen and Gabriel Gonzalez collected two run-scoring doubles as the Kernels grabbed a 6-3 win over South Bend Saturday night.

After a resounding 15-2 win on Friday, the Cubs offense picked up right where it left off on Saturday. In the top half of the first inning, a Christian Hernandez RBI single followed by an Ariel Armas two-run double lifted the Cubs on top right away, 3-0.

But that would be it for the South Bend offense. Connor Prielipp finished his night with scoreless innings in the second and third. Behind him, John Klein tossed the next five innings, not allowing a run on just four hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Mike Paredes earned the save, continuing his great string of pitching with a 1-2-3 ninth.

On offense, Cedar Rapids responded right away. Walker Jenkins lined the first pitch of the bottom half of the first for a double. Three batters later, he scored on Rixon Wingrove's second home run in as many nights to cut the South Bend lead to 3-2.

In the fourth, the Kernels grabbed the lead. With one out in the inning, Jenkins worked a walk, and a batter later, he came home to tie the game on a Gabriel Gonzalez RBI double. The next batter, Rubel Cespedes, then lifted the Kernels on top 4-3 with an RBI single.

That stayed the score all the way until the bottom of the eighth when the Kernels put the game away. Jose Salas singled to open the inning, and after a Nick Lucky hit-by-pitch, two were on for Gonzalez, who cleared the bases with his second run-scoring double of the night to put Cedar Rapids on top 6-3, the score that would be the final.

The win improves the Kernels to 60-51 on the season and 23-24 in the second half. Cedar Rapids has a chance to split the series with South Bend on Sunday at 1:05 with Jeremy Lee on the mound opposite Erian Rodriguez.

