Garcia Delivers Three RBI in Rattlers Win

August 17, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Eduardo Garcia drove in three runs, including a two-out, two-run double, to lead the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to an 8-1 win over the Peoria Chiefs in the conclusion of Friday's suspended game at Neuroscience Group Field. The win was the third started for Wisconsin.

The Timber Rattlers (70-41 overall, 28-17 second half) had a 1-0 lead when play was halted after four innings on Friday night. Hedbert P érez tripled to start the bottom of the third. Garcia drove in P érez with a sacrifice fly for the run.

Peoria (48-63, 22-24) tied the game in the top of the seventh inning against reliever Jeferson Figueroa. Brody Moore walked and went to third on a hit-and-run single by Leonardo Bernal to give the Chiefs runners at the corners with no outs. Johnfrank Salazar singled to center to drive in Moore with the tying run.

The Chiefs elected to bunt the runners into scoring position, and it would cost them. Won-Bin Cho got the bunt down to put runners on second and third with one out. Kade Kretzschmar was next. He sent a grounder to Cooper Pratt at short. Pratt threw home and got Bernal by a lot for the second out. Figueroa ended the inning with a strikeout.

The Rattler bats got to work in the bottom of the seventh with Matt Wood drawing a lead-off walk and P érez singling to center with one out. They were still at first and second with two outs when Garcia stepped to the plate. Garcia lined a 1-2 pitch to right-center for a double to score both runners for a 4-1 lead. Cooper Pratt followed with a single to left on an 0-2 pitch to drive in Garcia for a 4-1 lead.

Figueroa went back out for the top of the eighth inning and pitched a perfect frame with a strikeout. He allowed one run on two hits with a walk and five strikeouts over four innings.

Wisconsin added four insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Jadher Areinamo walked, and Wood singled to put runners at first and third. Tayden Hall singled to score Areinamo. Jheremy Vargas doubled with two outs to score Wood. The final two runs scored on an errant throw to first.

Tyler Bryant worked a scoreless top of the ninth inning to close out the game.

Wood had two hits, two walks, and scored two runs in four plate appearances.

R H E

PEO 000 000 100 - 1 4 1

WIS 001 000 34x - 8 10 0

WP: Jeferson Figueroa (1-0)

LP: Hunter Hayes (0-2)

TIME: 2:20 (1:42 delay)

ATTN: 6,443

