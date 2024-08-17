Field Conditions Postpone 'Caps/Nuts, Doubleheader Sunday
August 17, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The scheduled Saturday night game between the Lansing Lugnuts (21-25, 53-58) and West Michigan Whitecaps (26-19, 57-54) was postponed due to unplayable field conditions and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.
Gates will open on Sunday at 12 noon with Game 1 beginning at 1:05 p.m.; Game 2 will begin approximately 50 minutes after Game 1 concludes. Each game is slated for seven innings.
All fans with tickets to Saturday's game may exchange those tickets in person at the stadium box office for tickets to a 2024 Lugnuts home game or flex vouchers for the 2025 season.
For further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.
