Field Conditions Postpone 'Caps/Nuts, Doubleheader Sunday

August 17, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The scheduled Saturday night game between the Lansing Lugnuts (21-25, 53-58) and West Michigan Whitecaps (26-19, 57-54) was postponed due to unplayable field conditions and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

Gates will open on Sunday at 12 noon with Game 1 beginning at 1:05 p.m.; Game 2 will begin approximately 50 minutes after Game 1 concludes. Each game is slated for seven innings.

All fans with tickets to Saturday's game may exchange those tickets in person at the stadium box office for tickets to a 2024 Lugnuts home game or flex vouchers for the 2025 season.

For further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.