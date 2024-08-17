Peoria Earns Saturday Split with Comeback Win

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had a 2-0 lead after the second inning in their seven-inning game against the Peoria Chiefs on Saturday at Neuroscience Group Field. The Rattlers were looking for a sweep and a four-game winning streak after their 8-1 win in the conclusion of Friday's suspended game earlier in the evening. However, the Chiefs fought for their playoff lives to rally to a 5-2 victory over the Rattlers. Chase Adkison had two huge RBI for the Chiefs in their comeback.

Wisconsin (71-42 overall, 28-18 second half) scored twice in the bottom of the second inning with a key two-out hit and some aggressive base running. Felix Valerio was at second and Eduardqui Fernandez was at first with two outs and a 3-2 count on Luis Lara. The runners were going on the pitch and Lara lined a single to center. Valerio scored easily to put the Rattlers in front. A slight bobble by Chase Davis in center was all Victor Estevez needed to send Fernandez home for a 2-0 lead.

An error on the throw to the plate and another error on a Cooper Pratt grounder gave the Rattlers runners on the corners, but they could not add to their lead.

Peoria (49-63, 23-24) broke through in the top of the fourth inning against spot starter Stiven Cruz. A hit-and-run single by Miguel Villaroel sent Alex Iadisernia to third base. Adkison's sacrifice fly got the run on the board for the Chiefs.

In the fifth inning, Cruz gave up back-to-back singles to the first two batters he faced. Bayden Root was called in from the Wisconsin bullpen and he issued a walk to Chase Davis to load the bases. Wisconsin got the first out on force play at the plate.

Tre Richardson followed with a hard grounder to the right side of the infield. Jadher Areinamo made a diving stop and threw out Richardson at first for the second out. They tying run had scored on the play, but Davis tried to score from second on the play. First baseman Jesus Chirinos didn't panic and immediately threw to the plate to get Davis for the final out of the inning to keep the game tied.

Root got the first two outs of the top of the sixth on three pitched. However, he hit Villaroel to extend the inning. Villaroel would steal second base with Adkison at the plate. The count went full and Adkison cracked a double to right-center. Villaroel scored on the play with Adkison getting thrown out at third for the final out.

The Chiefs added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning on just one hit against Yerlin Rodriguez. A hit batsman, a single, and a walk loaded the bases. A walk on a 3-2 pitch to Leonardo Bernal allowed the first run of the inning to score. A one-out wild pitch let the final run score.

Wisconsin went down in order in the bottom of the seventh and the Chiefs had broken Wisconsin's three-game winning streak.

Luke Adams went 1-for-2 with a single, a walk, and a hit batsman. Adams has been hit by pitches 38 times this season and is tied with Nick Sanay for the Midwest League record for being hit by pitches in a season. Sanay was hit 38 times during the 2017 season.

Peoria's split moved their second half record to 23-24. The Chiefs and the Cedar Rapids Kernels are both 23-24 and trail the 24-23 Quad Cities River Bandits for the second half West Division Playoff spot and the right to face the Rattlers in the Midwest League playoffs. There are nineteen games remaining in the regular season.

The series finale is set for Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Ryan Birchard (0-1, 12.00) is set to be the starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Milwaukee Brewers relivers Trevor Megill and Enoli Paredes are scheduled to make rehabilitation appearances out of the Wisconsin bullpen on Sunday, too. The Chiefs have Ixan Hernandez (1-0, 4.50) as their starter. Game time is 1:10pm CDT.

The final game of the series is a Yooper Day! Players will wear their Yooper Jerseys again and the Yooper Ticket Package is available for this game, too. Sunday's giveaway is a poster giveaway from Blue Print Service Company to celebrate the Rattlers 2024 Playoff berth. This poster will be given to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. You're invited to play Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen from noon to 12:30pm. Fans who purchase a Left Field Wall ticket for this game will receive a pair of sunglasses from Goodr. The postgame player autograph session for fans is courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the Timber Rattlers action. The game is available on tv-32 starting at 1:00pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 12:50pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

PEO 000 111 2 - 5 8 4

WIS 020 000 0 - 2 7 0

WP: Tanner Jacobson (3-7)

LP: Bayden Root (3-2)

TIME: 2:26

ATTN: 6,947

