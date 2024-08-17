Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

August 17, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, August 17, 2024 l Game # 47 (113)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (28-18, 62-50) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (17-29, 45-67)

RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 7.31) vs. LH Jagger Haynes (2-5, 3.90)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fifth game of a six-game series. Season Series between Dayton and Fort Wayne: Dayton 14, Fort Wayne 8 (at Fort Wayne: Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 2).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place, one and one-half games ahead of West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half) with 20 games to play. Great Lakes is three games out of first.

Streaks/Trends : The Dragons are 28-15 (.651) over their last 43 games. They are 49-31 (.613) over their last 80 (since May 12).

Last Game: Friday : Dayton 6, Fort Wayne 5. John Michael Faile hit his second home run in two nights, his first two games in Full-Season Minor League Baseball, and Cam Collier had a tie-breaking two-run single. Ethan O'Donnell had three hits and Hector Rodriguez had a triple and single.

Current Series (August 13-18 at Fort Wayne) : Dayton is 3-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .286 batting average (42 for 147); 6.5 runs/game (26 R, 4 G); 3 home runs; 2 stolen bases; 3.34 ERA (35 IP, 13 ER); 6 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 15-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 39-10 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,011), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,248).

Player Notes

New Dragons catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his five-year college career at North Greenville University as the all-time leader in home runs and RBI for the NCAA Division II level, hitting over .400 two times and winning his conference's triple crown once. Faile hit a home run in his second at-bat with the Dragons on Thursday and hit another homer on Friday.

Leo Balcazar has hit safely in 15 straight games, the longest hitting streak by a Dayton player since Francisco Urbaez hit in 15 straight in 2021. The last Dayton player with a longer hitting streak was Jose (Garcia) Barrero, with 17 in 2018. During his hitting streak, Balcazar is batting .317 (20 for 63) with two home runs.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 18 games: 30 for 76 (.395), 2 HR, 7 2B, 4 3B. O'Donnell is tied for the lead in Full-Season Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in both hits and extra base hits in August.

Jay Allen II over his last 10 games: 11 for 31 (.355), 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 7 BB. Allen has broken the franchise record for hit-by-pitch in a season with 21 (previous record was 17).

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona since July 1: 6 GS, 5-0, 1.36 ERA, 32.2 IP, 14 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 33 SO, .128 opponent batting average. Cardona was named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. In July, Cardona made four starts, going 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first 11 outings since being called up from Daytona: 19 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 22 SO, 1.42 ERA, 4 Sv.

Reliever Cody Adcock over his last 3 G: 6.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, August 18 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-4, 5.35) at Fort Wayne RH Braden Nett (3-1, 5.10)

Tuesday, August 20 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids TBA at Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (3-3, 4.21)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

