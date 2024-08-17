Ignoffo Leads Carp to 11-5 Win

August 17, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The force was with the Sky Carp on Star Wars Night.

Ryan Ignoffo went 4-for-5 with four RBI, the Sky Carp banged out 12 hits and cruised past the River Bandits 11-5 before a packed house of 3,150 at ABC Supply Stadium Saturday night.

After spotting the River Bandits a first-inning run, the Carp plated five runs in the second and three more in the third to assume command of the game.

The Carp then added three more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to pad the lead to 11-5. Ignoffo capped his night with a two-run double, his second double and fourth hit of the night.

Will Schaumburg picked up the win after allowing four runs in five innings. Josh Ekness pitched two scoreless frames, and Jack Sellinger pitched a scoreless inning in his Sky Carp debut.

NOTABLES:

Sunday is Beloit Health System Day, where our great partneres at the Beloit Health System honor their employees with an afternoon at the ballpark.

Members of the 501st Garrison roamed the concourse during the game, providing the fans plenty of opportunities to take selfies and enjoy the full Star Wars experience.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

