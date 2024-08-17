Loons-Captains Suspended Due to Rain

EASTLAKE, OH - Saturday night's sixth game of a scheduled seven-game series between the Great Lakes Loons (25-21, 59-53) and Lake County Captains (24-22, 65-47) has been suspended with one out in the bottom of the second inning due to rain. Great Lakes is ahead 3-0.

The Loons and Captains will make up the remainder of this contest as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, August 18. First pitch for Game 1 (nine innings), the resumption of Saturday night's game, is scheduled for 1 p.m., with first pitch for Game 2 (seven innings) to follow shortly after the conclusion of Game 1. Gates will open at 12 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday night's game are good for both games on Sunday, or they can be exchanged at the Captains Box Office for any remaining 2024 regular-season home game.

It will be Cleveland Sports History Day at the ballpark on Sunday, where former Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl cornerbacks Hanford Dixon and Frank Minnifield will sign pregame autographs and throw out ceremonial first pitches. For more information about Lake County's Cleveland Sports History Day festivities, click here.

Additionally, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Travis Bazzana shirsey, presented by Paul Davis Restoration. It will also be Family Fun Sunday at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame player autographs and catch on the field, plus postgame kids run the bases.

Sunday's doubleheader will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

The Lake County Captains are the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, and have been a Class A Affiliate of Cleveland since the team was founded in 2003. To find out more information about the Captains or purchase tickets, visit CaptainsBaseball.com, or call (440) 975-8085.

