Tonight's Loons Game Suspended, Slated to Finish Tomorrow

August 17, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (59-53) (25-21) and Lake County Captains (65-47) (24-22) Saturday night game was suspended due to heavy rain at Classic Auto Group Park. The game was delayed in the bottom of the second with the Loons up 3-0.

Tomorrow Sunday, August 18th, will see the suspended game picked up at 1:00 pm and played through nine innings. The scheduled final game of the series will be played after the completion of the suspended game and will be a seven-inning contest.

The Loons and Captains do not have a scheduled series for the rest of the season.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.