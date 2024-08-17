Tonight's Loons Game Suspended, Slated to Finish Tomorrow
August 17, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (59-53) (25-21) and Lake County Captains (65-47) (24-22) Saturday night game was suspended due to heavy rain at Classic Auto Group Park. The game was delayed in the bottom of the second with the Loons up 3-0.
Tomorrow Sunday, August 18th, will see the suspended game picked up at 1:00 pm and played through nine innings. The scheduled final game of the series will be played after the completion of the suspended game and will be a seven-inning contest.
The Loons and Captains do not have a scheduled series for the rest of the season.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
