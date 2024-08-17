'Caps and 'Nuts Postponed; Will Play Two Sunday

LANSING, MI - The fifth game of the West Michigan Whitecaps six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts was postponed after a pregame thunderstorm made field conditions unplayable Saturday night at Jackson Field.

Heavy rains moved through Lansing roughly 30 minutes before the first pitch, leaving much of the outfield with standing water discovered during pregame warmups, ultimately forcing the postponement out of respect for the health and safety of the participating players. The Whitecaps and Lugnuts have split their first four scheduled games and will decide the series' outcome on Sunday.

The 'Caps and Lugnuts are now scheduled for a doubleheader on Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 pm. The twin-bill will consist of two games with a 40-minute break in between. The Whitecaps will send pitcher Carlos Marcano for one of the games, while Lansing counters with Mitch Myers. The other starters are still to be determined.

After the doubleheader, the Whitecaps head home for a six-game series against the Lake County Captains beginning Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Pitcher Joe Adametz gets the start for the Whitecaps. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get tickets for all remaining 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

